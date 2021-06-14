Cities that cut police budgets could lose state funding; Wanggaard says that isn't weakening local control

Some police reforms in Wisconsin are getting wide bipartisan support. Others, particularly related to police funding, are not.
On Wednesday, the state Senate passed four bills related to police reform, reforms that gained momentum following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. Three of them passed with bipartisan support. They were:
- would require officers to report excessive use of force and also strengthen protections for whistleblowers. It passed 30-2, with two Republicans who represent parts of western Racine County (Julian Bradley and Steve Nass) voting against and one Republican not voting.
- would ban law enforcement from authorizing the use of a choke hold in any situation other than in self-defense or in life-threatening situations. It passed on a voice vote.
Senate Bill 199 would explicitly ban police officers “from engaging in sexual conduct with individuals in their custody.” Even though this kind of conduct is illegal federally, most states don’t have laws against it
- . The bill passed on a voice vote.
One of the four bills, Senate Bill 119, was unanimously rejected by Democrats with all Republicans voting in favor, except for one who didn’t vote. Here’s what S.B. 119 would do: Should any city/town/village in the state reduce its combined budgets for law enforcement, fire and emergency services, then the shared revenue that municipality would receive from the state would be reduced by that same percentage.
Shared revenue — i.e., how money the state gives to communities — has been falling consistently for decades in Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin Budget Project, citing statistics from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, state support for counties and municipalities fell 47% from 1996 to 2020 when adjusted for inflation.
All four bills passed Wednesday now go to the Assembly. Passage there is required before they could go to the governor’s desk.
Hot debate
“I am dumbfounded, but not surprised that every Democrat opposed ‘Funding the Police’ … Policing is difficult, and often thankless, work. It is the most essential service that a community has and it deserves to be protected and funded,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican and a retired Racine Police Department officer, said in a statement last week.
When The Journal Times asked Wanggaard why he introduced the bill despite complaints of it removing local control, he replied in an email: “Any community can still cut their police. As foolish as that is, they can do that. It doesn’t take away their ability to do that. Shared Revenue is designed to fund essential services. If a city decides that it needs less of its most essential service, it only makes sense that they also need less state aid.”
The bill was hotly contested in the Senate. “It seems that there’s only one thing that you guys don’t want to defund, and everything else be damned,” Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat running to replace Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate, was reported as telling Republicans during a floor session last week.
Lena Taylor, another Milwaukee Democrat who has worked alongside Wanggaard on police reform bills, said that “the idea that local municipalities would be prevented from making decisions that are in the best interest of their residents and fiscal responsibility to their constituents is ridiculous.”
In a statement last week, Wanggaard thanked Taylor for working with him on crafting the reform bills, along with Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills.
“By focusing on accountability, community involvement, and transparency, we strengthen the bond and renew the relationship between police and the community,” Wanggaard stated. “The PACT (Police Accountability, Community Involvement and Transparency) bills will improve safety and the relationship between police and the people they serve, and I am glad they had bipartisan support.”
Four other bills focused on police reform passed the Senate in May.