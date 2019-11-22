Church denied permit to operate in Uptown bowling alley

RACINE — A church’s application to operate out of the Hillside Lanes bowling alley, 1400 13th St., was denied on the grounds that the city’s and Uptown’s plans for the area designated that location for commercial and entertainment uses.
New Covenant Church, led by Pastor Tony Visor, submitted an application for a rezoning of the property and a conditional-use permit to operate a church at the location. Hillside owner Richard Wonders, reached by phone Thursday, said the bowling alley is still open but the property is for sale. He declined to say what the alley’s current hours of operation are.
In addition to worship service, the church wanted to have a bookstore, counseling services and outreach for youth and seniors. The congregation also operates a mobile shower unit for the homeless that would be stored on-site.
“The city needs as much help as it can possibly get,” Visor said to the City Council on Tuesday. “From a community standpoint, we believe we can come in and help people in the city who need to be helped.”
City staff, the City Plan Commission and the Uptown Business Improvement District lauded the services the church provides but advocated denying the permit for a few reasons: First the area’s designation as a business and entertainment corridor; second, the impact on tax rolls and the number of current tax-exempt locations where the church could be located instead.
Who belongs where?
The church’s application went before the Plan Commission last week and commissioners voted to recommend denial of the request.
Ninth District Alderman Trevor Jung, who sits on the Plan Commission, told the council that the primary reason the application was denied was because the city’s comprehensive plan and the Uptown Neighborhood Strategic Development Plan designates the area for retail, entertainment, dining and residential use.
“We encourage city staff to help them find a location where they can provide their services, but we have to do our due diligence based on what the zoning codes say,” said Jung.
In a letter to the city, the Uptown BID Board requested the city deny the church’s application, stating that with new housing developments coming soon, Uptown would need that area for commercial and entertainment use.
“We feel that the application from New Covenant Church for rezoning and conditional-use permit do not fit the Uptown Strategic Plan, (the Plan) for the commercial corridor or for the revitalization of the commercial district — especially given the limited number of retail spaces in this corridor compared to other districts,” stated a response from the Uptown BID Board.
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District argued the services the church offered were just as vital to the area.
“A church should not be denied when they have the money and provide services to the community because the area is designated an entertainment area,” said Perez. “You’re going to tell me that a tattoo parlor on Main Street, which I’m OK with, is fine but a church on a side street is not?”
The Uptown BID Board highlighted another issue with the application — financial impact. If the site were converted to a church, the lot would be tax-exempt and remove $8,200 from the city’s tax rolls. The Uptown BID board pointed out the city already has 720 tax-exempt properties and advocated the church consider those properties first.
In the end the City Council upheld the Plan Commission’s recommendation by a vote of 10-4 though advocating that city staff help the church find another property, preferably that is already tax-exempt, that will suit their needs.
Aldermen Jeff Coe, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Sandy Weidner, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted to uphold the Plan Commission’s recommendation to deny the church’s request. Aldermen Mollie Jones, Maurice Horton, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voted in opposition.
In a 2016 interview posted to YouTube, Wonders said the bowling alley was built in 1947. The oldest advertisements for the alley, then called Luby’s Recreation, that could be found in The Journal Times’ archives were from 1948. In December 1973, Wonders said he bought the building with a partner and in 1974 re-opened it under the name Hillside Lanes.
