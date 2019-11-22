Church denied permit to operate in Uptown bowling alley

RACINE — A church’s application to operate out of the Hillside Lanes bowling alley, 1400 13th St., was denied on the grounds that the city’s and Uptown’s plans for the area designated that location for commercial and entertainment uses.

New Covenant Church, led by Pastor Tony Visor, submitted an application for a rezoning of the property and a conditional-use permit to operate a church at the location. Hillside owner Richard Wonders, reached by phone Thursday, said the bowling alley is still open but the property is for sale. He declined to say what the alley’s current hours of operation are.

In addition to worship service, the church wanted to have a bookstore, counseling services and outreach for youth and seniors. The congregation also operates a mobile shower unit for the homeless that would be stored on-site.

“The city needs as much help as it can possibly get,” Visor said to the City Council on Tuesday. “From a community standpoint, we believe we can come in and help people in the city who need to be helped.”