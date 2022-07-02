Chemical spill site in northwestern Wisconsin gets $1.4M in federal infrastructure funding

After many years, the cleanup of toxic chemicals in a little town in northern Wisconsin can finally continue.
As part of President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $3.5 billion was allotted for the cleanup of backlogged contamination sites. In the first wave of funding, a site in Daniels, Wisconsin — an unincorporated town near the Minnesota border — was chosen to receive financial support, the Environmental Protection Agency announced in December.
The Wisconsin Department of Resources announced in May it had received $1.4 million in federal funds. Work is scheduled to start this summer and continue into the winter.
“For more than 100 years, the upper Midwest was the nation’s industrial center,” Debra Shore, an EPA Regional Administrator, said in a release. “But when factories and mills closed they left behind a legacy of toxic sites that are challenging to clean up.”
The Daniels site once housed Penta Wood Products, a wood treatment facility that operated from 1953 to 1992, according to the EPA. The business used a chemical called pentachlorophenol, an industrial wood preservative, to treat posts and telephone poles by dipping them in an open tank. The chemical must now be removed or neutralized, the EPA said.
Penta Wood dumped wastewater into a gully, resulting in soil and groundwater contaminated with pentachlorophenol and arsenic, the EPA said. The DNR first investigated Penta Wood in 1986 and found the contamination.
Excavation of soil near the wetlands is scheduled for late summer or early fall, said Celine Wysgalla, a project manager for the EPA.
High doses of those chemicals can be deadly in groundwater in the short term, and long-term effects include various cancers and skin discoloration or soreness, according to the World Health Organization.
Penta Wood voluntarily closed in 1992 after the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed an injunction due to the contamination, and a court ruled that Penta Wood had to pay to remove contaminated soil, according to the EPA. Penta Wood said it could not afford the price of removal, leading to a fine of $37,400 for damages.
In 1996, the EPA designated the property a Superfund site, which allows the federal agency to clean it up.
The EPA removed approximately 28 storage tanks filled with “liquid and sludge,” plus thousands of gallons of a mixture of chemicals and oil, the agency said. It also removed some soil and wood chips, and stabilized more with a concrete mixture. It built a water treatment system alongside groundwater extraction wells.
Since then, the site has seen only slight changes, as the EPA — and starting in 2014, the DNR — monitored the progress made by those cleanup structures.
“This is work we’ve been trying to do for a while,” Wysgalla said. “Addressing the backlog of sites that we have that need work done in of itself is a success.”
The EPA has conducted a review every five years since construction of the cleanup structures was completed, with the most recent in 2020. That report found that PCP and arsenic levels in the ground surrounding the area are still high, which could pose a threat in the long term.
“This is a great opportunity to address some of these sites that have been waiting for a little while,” Tim Fischer, an EPA Remedial Branch Manager said. “Through the infrastructure law, we have enough funding to start on all of those sites.”
The DNR says it plans to excavate more soil near wetlands around the 80-acre property with the federal money.
The EPA has identified 56 chemical spill sites in Wisconsin, and more than 1,800 across the country. Many of these sites in Wisconsin are near Madison or Milwaukee. Racial minorities and those below the poverty level are more likely to live within a mile of a chemical spill, according to a 2020 EPA study.
The Badger Project (thebadgerproject.org) is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Go gaga for ginger: 4 things to know about the beloved ancient root
The folklore
Thought to be native to southeastern Asia, ginger has long been prized in India, China and the Middle East, before the Chinese brought it to Rome when it grew in demand and became widely traded. It’s been used extensively in the treatment of many ailments, such as colds, nausea and arthritis.
It’s also one of the most unique, well-loved flavors around the globe, starring in favorite recipes like ginger tea, Indian curries, pickled accompaniment to sushi, and, of course, gingerbread, especially the beloved gingerbread man cookie. Lucky for us, ginger also hosts many powerful antioxidant health-protecting plant compounds.
The facts
Ginger (Zingiber officinale), a member of the same plant family as cardamom and turmeric, is the rhizome (underground rootstalk) of the ginger plant. Peek beneath the (usually) rough exterior — knobby, basic beige and a bit craggy — to reveal a flesh that may be yellow, white or reddish, depending on the variety.
Chinese ginger, or grocery store ginger, which has a pungent flavor and pale, yellow flesh, is most common in the U.S. As a spice, only small amounts of fresh ginger are used in cooking. So, while a teaspoon sized serving doesn’t pack vitamins and minerals, it is big on aromatics, flavor and many bioactive compounds, most notably, anti-inflammatory gingerols.
The findings
Ginger may help reduce pain and improve mobility in people with arthritis. A study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis noted that daily ginger powder for 12 weeks improved inflammation (Gene, 2019). Several studies have shown ginger can improve gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting. One study found that daily ginger supplementation improved these symptoms in patients with advanced cancer (Supportive Care in Cancer, 2019).
The finer points
There are many forms of ginger: dried, pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, powdered, ground and fresh, which packs the most flavor. Refrigerate unpeeled, fresh ginger a few weeks, or freeze up to six months. Keep dried and ground ginger tightly sealed in a cool, dry place. Slice, chop or grate ginger into veggie side dishes, stir fries, soups and roasted or mashed winter squash or sweet potatoes. Mix with soy sauce, olive oil and garlic and use as a salad dressing or marinade. Definitely add it to baked goods for warming, sweet-smelling bliss.