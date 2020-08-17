CDBG funds could go towards health clinic, mortgage relief and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposal that would allocate $2.5 million in federal funds toward initiatives such as the health clinic at Julian Thomas Elementary School, mortgage relief for homeowners who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 and more.

Those funds include $215,000 in unspent 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those funds are currently allocated for matching grants for the city’s home repair loan program. Matt Rejc, manager of neighborhood services, in a brief for the council said with the reallocation of funds, the city would still have enough to meet the current need for matching grants under that program.

The plan includes two more HUD grants which were awarded to the city earlier this year to fund its response to COVID-19: one is a $1,108,649 CARES Act CDBG and the second is a $1,224,679 Emergency Solutions Grant.

Generally, the funds will go toward initiatives to address health care, housing and education. Some of the funds will go toward initiatives that were announced last year and need a final financial push to be implemented and some will go toward existing programs that have seen increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocation of funds