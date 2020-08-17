CDBG funds could go towards health clinic, mortgage relief and more

RACINE — The City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposal that would allocate $2.5 million in federal funds toward initiatives such as the health clinic at Julian Thomas Elementary School, mortgage relief for homeowners who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 and more.
Those funds include $215,000 in unspent 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those funds are currently allocated for matching grants for the city’s home repair loan program. Matt Rejc, manager of neighborhood services, in a brief for the council said with the reallocation of funds, the city would still have enough to meet the current need for matching grants under that program.
The plan includes two more HUD grants which were awarded to the city earlier this year to fund its response to COVID-19: one is a $1,108,649 CARES Act CDBG and the second is a $1,224,679 Emergency Solutions Grant.
Generally, the funds will go toward initiatives to address health care, housing and education. Some of the funds will go toward initiatives that were announced last year and need a final financial push to be implemented and some will go toward existing programs that have seen increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allocation of funds
Under the proposal, those funds would be allocated as such:
- Up to $400,000 for operational costs for the Racine Community Health Center at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
- Up to $520,000 for local nonprofit organizations with experience in foreclosure prevention for city homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages.
- Up to $120,000 for Homelessness and Housing Alliance, aka Continuum of Care, for rental tenant assistance to prevent evictions.
- Up to $115,000 for Housing Resources Inc. to launch the Financial Empowerment Center. Those funds will trigger a $150,000 match from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.
- Up to $100,000 for local nonprofit organizations that assist Racine adults with obtaining their high school equivalent degree.
The Community Development Block Grant advisory board submitted the proposed plan to the City Council with a recommendation to approved. The City Council’s next scheduled meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and can be live-streamed at the City of Racine’s Facebook page.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.