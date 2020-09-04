Caledonia Village Board OKs higher ambulance fees; mostly affects those with commercial insurance

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia has approved new ambulance fees for 2021, with some increases up to 50%.
Village Administrator Tom Christensen told the Finance Committee on Aug. 24 that the village hasn’t updated its fees since 2014. Compared to Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant and Racine, Christensen said the proposed numbers for 2021 would bring the Caledonia’s fees to, “right in the middle of the pack.” Similar increases were approved last year in the City of Racine.
The Finance Committee unanimously decided to send the proposal onto the full Village Board, which met later that evening. The Village Board then unanimously gave the proposal the final approval.
New numbers
The pricing system is divided between residents and non-residents and the level of care they receive.
For residents:
- Basic life support without transport would go from $125 to $175;
- Basic life support with transport would go from $550 to $825;
- Advanced life support without transport would go from $550 to $825; and
- Advanced life support with transport would go from $725 to $1,000.
For non-residents:
- Basic life support without transport would go from $175 to $250;
- Basic life support with transport would go from $600 to $900;
- Advanced life support with no transport would go from $600 to $900; and
- Advanced life support with transport would go from $775 to $1,200.
A comparison with EMS fees from 2020 shows that the previous fees were much lower than Caledonia’s neighbors.
The new fees would make the village’s higher than Oak Creek but they would be in line with the City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant’s fees from 2020.
“I’m concerned about the big jump,” said Village Trustee Lee Wishau. “But it doesn’t look like we’re out of line.”
Who’s paying
Trustee Fran Martin asked whether these prices increases would affect people’s decisions on whether or not to call an ambulance, particularly in the midst of a public health and economic crisis.
“My concern would be that people don’t call the ambulance when they should because they’re worried about a $2,000 bill they can’t pay,” Martin said.
Fire Chief Richard Roeder said that he does not believe that is happening because he’s heard from neighboring communities that have higher fees than Caledonia still see their call volumes increasing.
Roeder also pointed to data compiled over the past four years on the healthcare coverage of who had called for emergency medical service. On average, 77% were covered by either Medicare or Medicaid, and for them the ambulance cost did not matter because those programs set the reimbursement rate for those services.
The targeted demographic for the ambulance rates are those covered by commercial insurance, about 20% of the department’s EMS call volume on average.
Roeder said the village was preparing to collect on 90% of those calls and those parties were the ones who would be mostly paying the price set by the village. The village estimates it will receive an additional $111,669.16 through the approved rate increases.
Martin asked how much of those bills the individuals would have to pay as opposed to their insurance. Roeder said it would depend on their healthcare plan.
Individuals who were uninsured made up only 3% of those who called for EMS service. Martin asked if there’s a way for those who are unable to pay their bill, particularly those who are paying out of pocket, to appeal to the village.
Christensen said the village has had a procedure in place for years for those who claim they cannot pay their ambulance bills due to economic hardship.
Those claims used to be sent to the Village Board but since they were largely approved, the village decided to have those decisions handled by staff.
Martin asked that if the village could implement a system where any claims denied by village staff could be appealed to the Finance Committee. Christensen said that would not be a problem. The Village Board approved the proposal unanimously.
