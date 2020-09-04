Caledonia Village Board OKs higher ambulance fees; mostly affects those with commercial insurance

Roeder also pointed to data compiled over the past four years on the healthcare coverage of who had called for emergency medical service. On average, 77% were covered by either Medicare or Medicaid, and for them the ambulance cost did not matter because those programs set the reimbursement rate for those services.

The targeted demographic for the ambulance rates are those covered by commercial insurance, about 20% of the department’s EMS call volume on average.

Roeder said the village was preparing to collect on 90% of those calls and those parties were the ones who would be mostly paying the price set by the village. The village estimates it will receive an additional $111,669.16 through the approved rate increases.

Martin asked how much of those bills the individuals would have to pay as opposed to their insurance. Roeder said it would depend on their healthcare plan.

Individuals who were uninsured made up only 3% of those who called for EMS service. Martin asked if there’s a way for those who are unable to pay their bill, particularly those who are paying out of pocket, to appeal to the village.

Christensen said the village has had a procedure in place for years for those who claim they cannot pay their ambulance bills due to economic hardship.