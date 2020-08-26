Caledonia board makes way for medical facility: Land use and re-zoning approved

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Village board approved a land use amendment and rezoning application that paves the way for a proposed medical facility at Four Mile Road and Highway 31 despite submission of a protest petition by adjacent neighbors, including members of the Caledonia Conservancy.
According to minutes from the Plan Commission meeting on July 24, two of the four people who spoke in favor of the development were the developers themselves, Dan Siudak and Matt Larson of Wind Point and 21 people spoke in opposition.
The Caledonia Conservancy and several other neighbors to the lot submitted a protest petition against the development, which would have required a supermajority of trustees to vote in favor of the project.
Before Monday’s special board meeting, attorneys representing the developer Siudak submitted an argument that the protest petition did not meet the threshold of having 50% of the adjacent property owners’ signatures by arguing the Conservancy needed to have all owners’ signatures, not the majority owners’.
“This is not like a condominium association that has a duly elected board pursuant to statute and organized by agreement in a covenant that, ‘runs with the land,’” the attorneys argued. “There is no authorization for the majority owners to sign for and bind the non-majority owners.”
Furthermore, Board President Matt Johnsrud signed on the Conservancy’s behalf, but the attorneys argued there was not a noticed meeting of the board authorizing him to do so.
The board voted unanimously to deny the petition on those grounds. Trustee Fran Martin, who is a member of the Caledonia Conservancy recused herself from the discussion.
More Pushback
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the developer for the rest of the meeting.
Trustee Lee Wishau questioned the appropriateness of building a commercial facility in an area that is heavily rural. Siudak told the council that he had looked at existing commercial properties along Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue but that the sizes and locations of those plots were “not as hospitable” as the location he’d chosen.
Wishau stated that the development would stick out “like a sore thumb.”
“When I got on the board years ago I was asked, ‘Would you consider changes to the land use map?’ And I said, ‘Certainly, if it made sense,’” Wishau said. “We have commercial properties available in Caledonia. To rezone this to commercial when it’s in a sea of residential, when we have commercial properties elsewhere, that doesn’t make sense.”
Village President Jim Dobbs asked Larson about something he had told the Conservancy during a discussion over the proposal. The way Dobbs had heard it, it sounded like Larson had told the Conservancy that if he was unable to reach an agreement with an area hospital system, such as Aurora or Ascension, the developers would instead build a residential nursing home.
Larson stated that in the context of the conversation, he thought the individual was asking if he didn’t get an agreement with a hospital system, would he build some completely different, such as a gas station. Larson said he gave the example of an assisted living center to show that no matter what, the development would medical in nature.
“I wanted to reassure them it wasn’t a bait and switch,” Larson said.
Dobbs was still concerned that Larson didn’t have an agreement in place with a health care network. Larson said that until he knew the development was going to happen, no network was going to take the time to sign on to the project.
“It’s really hard to get to a serious conversation until we know we have it available,” Larson said.
Dobbs and Wishau were the two votes in opposition. The re-zoning application and land use amendment were approved by Trustees Dale Stillman, Kevin Wanggaard, Dave Prott and Tom Weatherston. Martin recused herself.
Rows of flowers in front of Milaeger's
NICE DAY AT FARMERS MARKET
Rich Powlick of Stamper Cheese Company
Anthony Hammer, "The Garlic Guru"
Milaeger's farmers market
Strolling through Milaeger's farmers market
Anthony Hammer makes a produce sale at Milaeger's farmers market on Sunday
Braise, a restaurant/culinary school in Milwaukee, sets up shop Sunday at Milaeger's farmers market
Farmer Teng Yang waits for his next customer
Families check out Milaeger's Sunday farmers market
Rick Venn of The Rotten Bros. tells a story between songs at Sunday's farmers market at Milaeger's
Rick Venn of The Rotten Bros. tells a story between songs at Sunday's farmers market at Milaeger's
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.