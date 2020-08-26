Caledonia board makes way for medical facility: Land use and re-zoning approved

Furthermore, Board President Matt Johnsrud signed on the Conservancy’s behalf, but the attorneys argued there was not a noticed meeting of the board authorizing him to do so.

The board voted unanimously to deny the petition on those grounds. Trustee Fran Martin, who is a member of the Caledonia Conservancy recused herself from the discussion.

More Pushback

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the developer for the rest of the meeting.

Trustee Lee Wishau questioned the appropriateness of building a commercial facility in an area that is heavily rural. Siudak told the council that he had looked at existing commercial properties along Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue but that the sizes and locations of those plots were “not as hospitable” as the location he’d chosen.

Wishau stated that the development would stick out “like a sore thumb.”

“When I got on the board years ago I was asked, ‘Would you consider changes to the land use map?’ And I said, ‘Certainly, if it made sense,’” Wishau said. “We have commercial properties available in Caledonia. To rezone this to commercial when it’s in a sea of residential, when we have commercial properties elsewhere, that doesn’t make sense.”