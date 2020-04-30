Burlington man plans to challenge Vos, cites concerns with April election

BURLINGTON — Citing issues with the April election, a lifetime Burlington resident is planning to run against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has represented Wisconsin's 63rd District since 2005.
On Thursday, Robert Prailes said he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat that represents Burlington, Dover, Rochester, Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as portions of Burlington Township, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.
Prailes said in a statement that one of the reasons he decided to seek to unseat Vos, a Republican, after the current speaker received nationwide criticism for how he handled the April 7 general election.
Vos was criticized for his role in not having in-person voting postponed after Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone it just hours before polls were set to open.
The speaker served as a poll worker in Burlington, where all poll workers were required to wear full personal protective equipment, PPE. He was widely criticized for saying it was "perfectly safe" for people to go out and vote while wearing the medical garb and mask.
Now, almost a month later, coronavrius diagnosis data shows that there does not appear to have been a spike despite thousands still going out to vote, although some voters have since been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Prailes, like Vos, is a small-business owner. Prailes is a contractor who owns Bob Prailes Remodeling. He has also been a member of the Chocolatefest Executive Board and is president of the local chapter of Kiwanis International, according to a news release.
In 2018, Vos defeated challenger Joel Jacobsen 16,775 votes to 10,705.
Candidates were allowed to start circulating nomination papers on April 15 and they have until 5 p.m. on June 1 to submit those papers, with a minimum of 200 signatures, to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. However, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has advised candidates to try to obtain signatures via mail rather than doing so in person on account of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The primary election before the Nov. 3 election is scheduled for Aug. 11.
In a statement, Prailes said: “I’m running to be the 63rd Assembly District Representative because our current legislative leadership continues to put political self-interest above service to their fellow Wisconsinites. The current pandemic crisis has put a spotlight on the dysfunction in our state government, and the real-world consequences for our public health and the economy have been devastating for families and small businesses.”
He continued, “I have been inspired by the selflessness and spirit of service displayed across Wisconsin throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Whether it’s health care workers risking their lives for patients, grocery stores working around the clock to keep shelves stocked, neighbors sewing masks from their kitchen tables, or people digging deep to keep local small businesses afloat, communities are coming together in large and small acts of kindness and compassion. I believe we need and deserve a politics that reflects these values.”
