BURLINGTON — City aldermen may decide this week if canine companions will be allowed in city parks.
The Burlington City Council agenda for Wednesday includes a proposed ordinance that would permit dogs in city parks with some restrictions.
The ordinance stems from discussions the council’s subcommittee, the Committee of the Whole, has had since late February in response to the Park Board’s vote on Jan. 17 to uphold the current ban.
At their last meeting, several aldermen said they had received feedback from constituents on the issue. City staff have also forwarded to aldermen several letters sent to the city and to Mayor Jeannie Hefty regarding the issue, many of which support of allowing dogs in parks.
The proposed ordinance allows residents to have dogs or other domestic animals in parks or on trails as long as they:
- Keep them on a leash no longer than 6 feet, which is consistent with Racine County rules.
- Keep the animal out of playgrounds, picnic shelters and athletic fields.
- Immediately remove an animal that exhibits aggressive behavior.
- Are liable for any injury caused by their pet.
- Are responsible for any damage caused by the animal.
- Are responsible for cleaning up and removing defecation.
- Comply with all animal control ordinances.
Should the council approve the ordinance, city staff estimates the cost to install dog waste collection stations would be about $8,700, not including labor. Staff estimates that an extra two hours per week will be devoted to emptying the stations for a total annual cost of $7,100.
Director of Public Works Peter Riggs, who prepared the report to the council, wrote that while neither expense is allocated in the 2019 budget, “staff could absorb these costs in the operating budget with minimal impact to other services.”
The City Council meeting is scheduled to directly follow the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Council Chambers at the Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St. The council is meeting a day later than usual this month due to election day on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.