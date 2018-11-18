BURLINGTON — Thanks to the closing of two tax increment districts in 2018, Burlington's proposed 2019 budget shows the property tax rate going down while the tax levy goes up.
According to Finance Director Steve DeQuaker's summary prepared for the City Council, although the total levy increased by about $1.19 million, the closure of environmental remediation TID 1 and TID 3, as well as new construction and increased assessments, means the projected tax rate will be $8.56 per $1,000 of valuation, down from $9.89 in 2018.
One reason for the levy jump is that the amount levied for the city's debt increases from $874,469 in 2018 to $1,278,353 in 2019, a 46.2 percent increase.
But, thanks to the mitigating factors, a house valued at $200,000 is projected to pay $266 less in property taxes. DeQuaker reported that the average residential home value in the city increased from $186,300 to $196,000, an approximately 5 percent increase.
For the hypothetical average home owner, they would have paid $1,842.51 in 2018 and would pay $1,677.76 in 2019, saving $164.75, DeQuaker said.
Like residential valuations, industrial and commercial valuations increased by about 5 percent and manufacturing valuations increased by about 15 percent.
Total expenditures for the city government are expected to increase by 0.7 percent, from $8,795,428 in 2018 to $8,861,284 in 2019.
The city's total revenue is also expected to increase from $8,805,947 in 2018 to $10,616,310 in 2019, an increase of 20.6 percent.
The Burlington City Council is scheduled to consider adoption of the proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday, which convenes immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers at the Police Department building, 224 E. Jefferson St.
