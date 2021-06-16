 Skip to main content
Burlington Area School District delays hiring of equity-focused administrator
BURLINGTON SCHOOLS

Burlington Area School District delays hiring of equity-focused administrator

BURLINGTON — During Monday’s meeting, Burlington Area School District board members further delayed the hiring of a “coordinator of culturally relevant practices and student engagement.” The planned creation of that position is part of the district’s corrective action plan for combatting racism. But now the school board is reconsidering.

During last week’s meeting, several board members requested a detailed job description before moving forward with the creation of a position.

The following job description was provided to board members, along with a list of 15 other districts that have similar positions: “The role of the Coordinator of Culturally Relevant Practices and Student Engagement is to work in conjunction with our leadership team to support our schools in creating authentic-learner empowered schools. This role will have a primary focus on addressing gaps in student achievement. To engage families, the community, and students in leadership activities relating to equity and closing the achievement gap for all students.”

Board members Kevin Bird and Taylor Wishau motioned to not approve the position while Vice President Barry Schmaling brought forward an amendment that the matter would be revisited upon the conclusion of independent equity audits of the district, which are expected to be completed by the fall. The amended motion was passed 5-2, with Wishau and Bird voting against it.

Rather than create the new position, Bird said he would like to see more counselors in schools, stating that students that are going through tough times were unlikely to turn to an administrator.

While the possible new position falls under the district’s action plan, it is not a part of the state’s mandate. Still, Wishau voiced opposition and argued that the school district can choose not to follow the state mandate, despite Board President Peter Turke’s warning against saying no to a state mandate during the previous meeting.

Taylor Wishau

Wishau

“As a board it’s OK to say ‘no’ sometimes to administrative desires or wants,” Wishau said.

Wishau questioned who would be helped accountable should the new position be created, asking whether the board would hold the superintendent accountable for the success or failure of the new position.

Peter Turke

Turke

In response, Turke said the superintendent would be accountable, but that equity was everyone’s job.

“Equity is going to be the work of the entire administrative staff: our teachers, support staff. It’s going to have to be done by everybody,” Turke said.

