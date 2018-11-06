Republican Bryan Steil has won the 1st Congressional House race against Democrat Randy Bryce in a race to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.
After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Ryan, R-Janesville, endorsed his former staffer, Steil, helping clear the field for him in the GOP primary.
Steil, running for office for the first time, emphasized his background as an attorney for Charter Nex, a Milton packaging manufacturer, and as a University of Wisconsin System Regent since 2016.
3 time loser. You think the tinfoil cookie duster just might have gotten the message by now?
Good. The inevitable has happened. How do you put a stool pigeon like that up against an intelligent man? Hoping Democrats will just vote for power and he was a guy who can't even answer questions in public to do it. At least the campaign strangeos will be gone,
Randy can now go back to jail
