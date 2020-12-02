Bowersox says Ascension facing 'critical shortage' of personnel; Ascension president confident in surge planning efforts

RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin is facing a “critical shortage of health care personnel” in southeastern Wisconsin, according to a memo that City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox reported on during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Kristin McManmon, regional president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, said Ascension Wisconsin currently “has two regional float pools of RNs (registered nurses), RTs (respiratory therapists) and CNAs (certified nursing assistants)” who are able to be redeployed to different hospitals around the state as they face surges. On top of that, McManmon said, “we are also actively recruiting clinical staff to fill available positions across the state.”

McManmon did not confirm the “critical shortage” but did say that “while we are experiencing elevated COVID-19 inpatient volumes, our sites of care have prepared surge plans to adapt to the changing needs of our community as the virus continues to spread.