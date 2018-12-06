Try 1 month for 99¢
Turner sworn-in

Bob Turner is sworn-in for the Police and Fire Commission by Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin on Monday.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING

RACINE — Former alderman and state representative Bob Turner was sworn-in for the Police and Fire Commission on Monday.

The City Council approved the nomination of Turner, which was submitted by Mayor Cory Mason in October.

Turner will serve on the Commission through April 30, 2023.

Other members of the Police and Fire Commission are Keith Rogers, who will serve through May 1, 2020; Pat Cafferty, through May 1, 2023; Prentiss Robbins Jr., through April 30, 2022; and Rebecca Strommen, through April 30, 2021.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

