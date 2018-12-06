RACINE — Former alderman and state representative Bob Turner was sworn-in for the Police and Fire Commission on Monday.
The City Council approved the nomination of Turner, which was submitted by Mayor Cory Mason in October.
Turner will serve on the Commission through April 30, 2023.
Other members of the Police and Fire Commission are Keith Rogers, who will serve through May 1, 2020; Pat Cafferty, through May 1, 2023; Prentiss Robbins Jr., through April 30, 2022; and Rebecca Strommen, through April 30, 2021.
