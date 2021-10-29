Bipartisan group of election commissioners says Sheriff's Office is wrong on election fraud

On virtual SVDs

During a press conference Thursday, Sgt. Michael Luell had wondered aloud why the Wisconsin Elections Commission had not advised Special Voting Deputies to do their work virtually, rather than go into nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of six WEC commissioners, plus Administrator Meagan Wolfe, responded to that in their letter Thursday night. "While the WEC has embraced virtual SVDs as a possible solution to providing nursing home residents with voting assistance, not all facilities have the necessary equipment or training to allow for digital assistance. Additionally, it is unclear how a digital process would work with the rights of observers. The WEC is an agency that can’t make demands on private facilities to purchase technology. Nor does the WEC have control over the individual staff members who work in nursing homes."