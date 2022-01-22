Bipartisan Assmebly panel to investigate shortages, inflation

With inflation up sharply and supply shortages still common throughout the country, the Wisconsin Assembly is looking to investigate.

On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced that the Special Assembly Committee on Trade and Supply Chain had been created.

While the committee is bipartisan, the founding committee members Vos announced only included the Republicans: Chair Rob Brooks of Saukville, Vice-Chair Alex Dallman of Green Lake, Nancy VanderMeer of Tomah, Dave Armstrong of Rice Lake, John Spiros of Marshfield, Warren Petryk of the Town of Washington and Michael Schraa of Oshkosh.

They are to be joined by three Democrats, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, told The Journal Times: ranking member Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh, Samba Baldeh of Madison and Kristina Shankland of Stevens Point.

“Across the state and country, demand is high, quantity is low, prices are increasing, and workers are scarce," Vos said in a statement. "The creation of this committee is another step Assembly Republicans are taking to support the Wisconsin businesses, families, and individuals who are impacted by these economic factors."

According to a release, "The Committee on Trade and Supply Chain will focus on the relationship between the labor shortage and supply chain interruptions and the impacts and barriers this creates for businesses and consumers. The committee will examine the disruptions in production and distribution of products over the last two years, the lack of workers in the labor market, and Wisconsin’s role in recovering."

“It is an honor to chair a committee focused on one of the most consequential issues facing Wisconsin and our nation — inflation and its contributing factors," Brooks said in a statement. "Supply chain shortages, trade deficits, worker shortages, and workforce housing crises pose an existential threat to fiscal solvency and a robust economy. I look forward to identifying solutions to address these shortcomings and further grow Wisconsin’s economy."

National look

President Joe Biden saw high inflation fester during his first year in office instead of fading away as he had suggested it would.

His $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted in March, drove what will probably be the fastest economic growth since 1984 and pulled the unemployment rate down to 3.9% at a quicker pace than experts predicted.

But after unprecedented government interventions and supply chain problems, inflation is running at a nearly 40-year high of 7%. That has soured Americans' feelings about the president. It's left Biden trying to retrofit a policy agenda of winning the future into one that can fix inflation, a problem that did not exist when he took office one year ago Thursday.

The mix of a strong economy and high inflation has created a paradox for his presidency: Most U.S. households feel confident about their own finances, yet they’re worried about the state of the national economy in ways that have been a drag on Biden’s popularity.

“We need to get inflation under control,” Biden acknowledged at a news conference Wednesday wrapping up his first year. He allowed that “it's going to be painful for a lot of people in the meantime.”

Josh Boak of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

