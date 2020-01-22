BelleTV/CAR25 funding approved but no clear timeline for when it'll be on-air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The idea was studied and debated for years until the council decided to set aside $40,000 in the 2003 budget to start the channel. That fall, Cable Access Racine 25, or CAR25, was launched.

In addition to public meetings, CAR25 aired original programming from the Racine Public Library, the Racine Rotary Post Prom and the Fourth of July Parade. It televised memorials to 9/11 and the Laurel Clark memorial service after her death on the Space Shuttle Columbia in February 2003.

Originally, the city decided to set aside 10% of franchise fees to fund the channel. It had a studio and one to two employees who helped run it. Former Mayor John Dickert pushed to have an outside firm run the channel, which lasted for about a year, and then those positions were cut.

Since then the channel has been run by the city’s IT department. The franchise fees, which for 2020 are estimated to be about $830,000, are lumped in with the city’s general operations budget.

When BelleTV/CAR25 first went dark in early December, the estimated cost for replacement equipment alone was $30,000, which is the amount 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner had included in her request to get the channel up and running again.