Barnes receives multiple Racine endorsements in quest to unseat Ron Johnson

In a statement, Barnes said: “Racine embodies the values that make Wisconsin great: hard work, toughness, innovation, and an ironclad commitment to do right by your neighbors and community. Those are the values that my union parents lived by and instilled in me. That’s why I’m so proud to have all of these Racine leaders standing with me in the fight to beat Ron Johnson and do right by working families all across Wisconsin. Together, with their help, I know we can make health care accessible and affordable, create good-paying jobs for every Wisconsinite, and tackle the climate crisis that threatens communities in Racine and in every corner of our state.”