STURTEVANT — Gov. Tony Evers said he is not willing to accept that some of the proposals in his proposed $83.5 billion state budget are non-starters for the Republican-controlled legislature.
Evers said as much Friday morning during a visit to Racine Unified’s Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive.
The governor was greeted at the entrance of the school by a group of students holding a hand-made sign, saying "Welcome governor."
Evers made brief visits to several classrooms and took time to read to two groups of students in recognition of "Read Across America," a nationwide celebration of reading.
The governor, who inserted some Racine references, like the mayor, into the stories, read “Daisy-Head Mayzie” and “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” both by Dr. Seuss.
The budget
After spending time with students, Evers took questions from a handful of journalists who gathered at the school to get answers to their budget queries, a day after Evers’ first budget address as governor.
Evers emphasized the importance of education funding.
“The fact of the matter is that a million people went to referendum in the past couple years to support the schools and to keep doors open,” Evers said.
He acknowledged that his proposals would come with tax increases.
“At the end of the day what we do know is that the people of the state asked for some really important things and frankly, some of them cost money,” Evers said. “Schools is certainly one of them.”
Evers said that he was not willing to concede that some parts of his budget were essentially dead-on-arrival due to Republican opposition in the Legislature.
Evers said he couldn’t see Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during the speech. But Evers said he was told Vos was shaking his head and “moaning and groaning” which Evers called, “kind of theatrics.”
Compromises
“At the end of the day, I have the veto pen and they have the majority and we’re going to have compromises,” Evers said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Evers believes that with Republicans and Democrats divided on many issues, passing a budget by July 1 will be a challenge.
“It depends on how soon we can get to the point where people get down to negotiating and reaching common ground, hopefully by July 1, but I think that will be difficult,” Evers said.
He added that if budget approval is delayed until fall it will cause headaches for both school districts and municipalities.
Evers said he continues to believe that compromise is possible.
“What Republican wants a bad school? What Republican wants a bad road or bad water? Evers said. “These things are Wisconsin issues, they’re not Republican or Democrat issues.”
Local reaction
Bob Wittke, R-Racine, who represents the 62nd District in the Assembly, is in somewhat of a unique position as he is also president of the Racine Unified School Board. Wittke is not running in the upcoming School Board election, and his term will be up after the April 2 election.
Wittke said he was disappointed with Evers’ budget overall, especially with the $6 billion increase in spending.
“It looked a lot different than we anticipated,” Wittke said.
Wittke said that while Republicans and Democrats agree on many issue that need tackling, there is a wide divide between the two parties when it comes to solutions.
He agrees with Democrats that the state must continue to invest in education, with a focus on increasing graduation rates, decreasing achievement gaps and helping students with mental health issues. However, he does not think that a $6 billion budget increase is the right way to achieve those goals.
Even though the Evers budget would likely benefit the Racine Unified School District by millions of dollars per year, Wittke believes schools instead need to look at the cost-benefits of their programs.
“The district really has to examine what we’re spending our money on and are we getting results from it?” Wittke said. “It’s not always the amount of money, it’s where it’s spent and what we get.”
Wittke said now the work of the Legislature will start, digging into the funding behind Evers’ budget and coming up with its own proposals that he said would be “Good for all of Wisconsin.”
The positive reaction to the Evers budget from Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the Racine Unifeid teachers union, compared to Wittke’s take demonstrates the deep divide between Wisconsinites on opposite sides of the aisle.
“I’m encouraged by all the money that he (Evers) would like to put back into public schools,” Cruz said. “There was a lot in there that would positively impact our schools. It made me hopeful.”
It was especially meaningful to her to see funding in the Evers budget to bring quality teachers to high-poverty areas like Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.