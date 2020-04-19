As Republicans question Safer at Home extension, 13 health organizations applaud it

“We are encouraged by this progress, recognizing that we will need to continue to evaluate when the state’s Safer at Home guidelines can be further relaxed,” the letter said. “This is especially true considering that it is still possible that our health care system could be overwhelmed in ‘hot spots.’ We agree that the sooner we can relax social distancing guidelines the better; however, this must be done in a fashion that minimizes the risk of an overall surge in cases and regional outbreaks.”

But some conservatives are still asking for exact dates of when life can return to normal. Others have said the administration is being too cautious regarding the pandemic and that we should return to normal sooner rather than later.

Waiting on answers

In an open letter to the governor published Friday, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, asked 22 questions. Those questions ranged from: “How many colonoscopies have been forced to be cancelled because of our public health emergency? Given the typical rate of cancer discovery during colonoscopies, how many people do you estimate have colon cancer but are unaware because of a delayed or postponed colonoscopy?” to “What is your plan for reopening the state’s economy?”