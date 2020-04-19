As Republicans question Safer at Home extension, 13 health organizations applaud it

RACINE COUNTY — A barrage of criticism has been flung by Republicans against Gov. Tony Evers and Andrea Palm, his secretary-designee for the Department of Health Services, for the decision to extend the Safer at Home order until May 26.
Some have called for Palm to be fired before ever being confirmed in her appointed position.
Evers and Palm have relied on a common refrain throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying repeatedly “we are going to rely on the science” to determine when the state returns to normal. They and other state health leaders have said they cannot give an exact timeline of when restrictions will be loosened.
“We are going to rely on the science and the public health experts,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a conference call with journalists Thursday. “The bottom line is keeping people safe. We are not out of the woods just yet.”
On Thursday, the leaders of 13 medical associations (including the Wisconsin Nurses Association, Wisconsin Medical Society, Lakeland Care, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources and the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians) co-signed a letter thanking Palm and Evers for their decision.
“We are encouraged by this progress, recognizing that we will need to continue to evaluate when the state’s Safer at Home guidelines can be further relaxed,” the letter said. “This is especially true considering that it is still possible that our health care system could be overwhelmed in ‘hot spots.’ We agree that the sooner we can relax social distancing guidelines the better; however, this must be done in a fashion that minimizes the risk of an overall surge in cases and regional outbreaks.”
But some conservatives are still asking for exact dates of when life can return to normal. Others have said the administration is being too cautious regarding the pandemic and that we should return to normal sooner rather than later.
Waiting on answers
In an open letter to the governor published Friday, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, asked 22 questions. Those questions ranged from: “How many colonoscopies have been forced to be cancelled because of our public health emergency? Given the typical rate of cancer discovery during colonoscopies, how many people do you estimate have colon cancer but are unaware because of a delayed or postponed colonoscopy?” to “What is your plan for reopening the state’s economy?”
Before asking his questions, Wanggaard referenced being a retired police officer. “I, too, rely on science,” he said, “specifically evidence and data to make conclusions.” He then bashed the governor for not answering his questions regarding the outbreak prior to Friday’s open letter.
Wanggaard is among several conservatives who have asked Evers why plans to extend Safer at Home were not shared with the Legislature.
When asked if she believed it was smart from a public health standpoint to extend Safer at Home, Margaret Gesner, health officer with the Central Racine County Health Department, replied in an email that CRCHD “was not made aware of the extended Safer at Home Order prior to issuance. Further, CRCHD has not received any information regarding specific metrics utilized by DHS to extend the Order. Without this information, we cannot provide any insight to the extension at this time.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said that legal action is being considered to restrict orders. Evers’ legal counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen, has stated that the Safer at Home extension is legal due to the international health emergency.
Asking for a rejection
Still others say that the administration’s actions go too far.
Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, who represents Waterford, has called for Palm to be fired.
“It was clear they (Evers and Palm) exceeded their constitutional and statutory authority. With the stroke of a pen, they stripped away fundamental constitutional rights to worship, assemble, move freely, and earn a living,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Now, when the economy is on its knees, rather than being flexible on ways to reopen the economy with little-to-no risk ... Palm has once again acted far beyond her authority. As such, the Legislature must act immediately to reject her nomination and remove her from her position. She must not be allowed to continually trample on the Constitution or the state’s economy.”
Health leaders have continued to say it is still to risky to lift the Safer at Home order and to let people return to work as normal. For 22 days of a 23-day period ending Friday, Wisconsin’s total confirmed count of COVID-19 patients increased between 100 and 199 cases.
That steady rise, as opposed to a steep rise, “means that Safer at Home is working,” according to Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases who holds a doctorate in public health from Johns Hopkins University. But Westergaard has warned that reopening the economy could lead to an exponential spread of the virus that would overwhelm the state’s health care system.
During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, former Gov. Scott Walker, Evers’ Republican predecessor, indicated that he agrees the state should reopen slowly, but disagreed with the extension of Safer at Home. Walker said that factories should reopen but keep lunchrooms and break rooms closed in order to “keep people at their machinery” and not in close proximity with one another.
Many manufacturing plants have remained open throughout the pandemic as they have been deemed to be essential businesses.
Wanggaard and Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have said that more rural parts of the state should be reopened where there isn’t a substantial confirmed outbreak. But Westergaard and Palm warned against that kind of thinking Thursday when the state said it was banning travel to second homes, cottages or vacation homes amid the outbreak. Their reasoning for that was people who are unknowingly carrying the virus could bring it to the rural area, leading to an outbreak there.
They added that no one knows exactly how many cases of COVID-19 there are in the state due to the lack of widespread testing. As such, the pandemic could be worse in some areas than the statistics indicate.
