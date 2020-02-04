Are you on the state voter purge list? Click here to find out.

RACINE — "Really? ... I had no idea."
That's what Loida Tenuta, who has lived in the same home on Superior Street for more than 20 years, said when a Journal Times reporter informed her that she might soon lose her voter registration status.
Both Tenuta and her daughter are among 232,579 people at risk of being removed from Wisconsin’s voter registry.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission identified those names as registered voters who may have moved and thus would need to reregister at their new address, although The Journal Times has confirmed that not all of them have moved and thus shouldn’t have their name removed.
Of those 232,579 registered voters at risk of being removed, more than 6,700 have addresses in Racine County.
One of the areas that could be most affected by this purge statewide is ZIP code 53402, which includes the City of Racine east of Douglas Avenue and north of the Root River, much of Wind Point, and the southeastern-most part of southeastern Caledonia. Within ZIP code 53402, 1,274 names could be removed.
Twenty names could be removed from people who had resided, or still reside, on Superior Street alone.
The Journal Times reached out to each of them using free and paid Whitepages searches.
The Journal Times confirmed that nine had moved, several of whom are already reregistered at their new addresses and thus should not be affected if the registration at their prior home address is purged.
One of them had passed away. Eight couldn’t be reached. But we did confirm that two, Tenuta and her daughter, had not moved.
When Tenuta was informed of the situation by a Journal Times reporter, she quickly asked for advice about how to keep herself on the voter rolls.
To confirm if you are still registered, or to keep yourself from being taken off the voter rolls if you are on the purge list but haven't moved, call your municipal clerk or contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 608-266-8005.
How was this list made?
The Wisconsin Elections Commission identified the 232,579 names on the so-called "purge list" by cross-referencing their names and addresses with other government databases, namely lists from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the United States Postal Service.
Here are two examples, provided by WEC Public Information Officer Reid Magney, about how someone’s name could end up on the voter purge list, even if they haven’t moved:
- They registered a car with the DMV at a different address than their voting address, but they were purchasing the car on behalf of someone else and thus they had not actually moved.
- They provided a change of address form with the United States Postal Service, but they were simply going on an extended vacation or living at a second home, and thus their voting address should remain the same.
As such, removing the identified names outright could lead to thousands of people being taken off of voter rolls inappropriately, thus creating delays and potentially other problems come Election Day, voting rights advocates have claimed.
In October, the WEC mailed a letter to everyone on the voter purge list, asking them to confirm if they had actually moved. Those who replied would no longer be at risk of losing their voter registration. But most people didn’t reply. Tenuta said she doesn't remember ever receiving the letter.
The Journal Times obtained a list of all 232,579 names and reached out to more than a dozen people who are at risk of being removed in Racine County.
This isn’t over yet, and it won’t be for a while
The so-called "purge list" of 232,579 names was created by Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which is “a multistate partnership that uses a sophisticated and secure data-matching tool to improve the accuracy and efficiency of state voter registration systems” operated by PEW Charitable Trusts, according to its website.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission wasn’t planning on removing all of the 232,579 names outright. It had intended to wait six elections, the last one being scheduled for April 2021.
If anyone on the list didn’t vote in any of those six elections, then their names would actually be removed. If they did show up to vote in any of those elections, then their name would be fully reactivated in the voter roll — no harm, no foul.
At the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, when the WEC did a similar purge for the first time using ERIC, more than 6,000 voters were removed statewide who later turned up to vote, surprised to find out they were no longer registered since they never actually changed their address, Magney said.
“People started showing up on polling places in February (2018) who hadn’t moved,” Magney recalled. “We immediately realized the problem … We realized there were some inherent problems with the data.”
The problem was that a number of people who had ended up on the DMV and USPS lists had not actually moved. That’s why this time around the WEC was going to wait to remove this next round of names until after six elections have passed.
“If people haven’t voted in any of those elections,” Magney said, “then they would be switched from active to inactive.”
But a conservative law firm, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, has asserted that the WEC should be taking those names off immediately. An Ozaukee County circuit court judge sided with the law firm and, on Dec. 3, ordered the names to be removed from voter rolls within 30 days.
After the judge ordered the names to be removed, the six-person Wisconsin Elections Commission — three of whom were appointed by Republicans, three by Democrats — voted on whether the names should be removed that quickly.
The vote split 3-3 along partisan lines. No action was taken.
The Ozaukee County judge's decision has been appealed and the case is ongoing.
Magney said he wouldn't be surprised if the case eventually ends up in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.