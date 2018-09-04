RACINE — The City Council voted Tuesday night to move the proposed Downtown archways project to the next phase with city support, but the business community will have come up with matching funds.
The archways, proposed by Dan DuMont of Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., would mark "historic" Downtown Racine at the intersections of Main Street with Sixth and State streets.
DuMont has already held two golf fundraisers for the project, raising $2,600. He has said that with the city’s support, more business leaders are likely to contribute to the project.
“I’m willing to do all the fundraisers I can to get this done,” DuMont told the City Council during the public comment segment of Tuesday’s meeting.
Downtown Racine Corp. has signed on to organize and raise funds for the project. DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse also voiced her support on Tuesday.
“We are on the verge of being the absolute best downtown in Wisconsin,” said Kruse. “Think about Cedarburg, (Milwaukee's) Third Ward — I think that’s something the arches can do in Downtown Racine.”
Public–private partnership
The resolution before the Council on Tuesday directed:
1. City staff to work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to work out some of the logistics of the project.
2. Corbin Design firm to provide preliminary designs and cost estimates for installation. These costs will be covered by the city’s room tax revenue as long as they do not exceed $10,000.
3. City staff will then bring the preliminary design and estimated costs back to the council. The final plan should include a plan for financing the archway that relies on private fundraising and, if needed, a challenge grant from the city.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said Corbin Design was selected because they’ve been commissioned to do the wayfinding signs — so the designs could be made consistent. He also said adding the arches to the existing order might reduce the cost.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District proposed an amendment to the second part of the resolution that would require a private entity, such as DRC or the Downtown Business Improvement District, to cover half the costs for the preliminary designs and cost estimates. The amendment passed on a 10-5 vote.
“I find that when we partner with businesses instead of giving them money, we get better results,” said Weidner.
Alderman John Tate II from the Third District, who helped shape the details of the amendment, later told The Journal Times that the money doesn’t have to come from those particular entities, but that the city wants to see private entities contribute half the cost.
Palenick, a DRC member, said it will be easier for DRC to raise funds for the actual arches instead of for the preliminary plans and cost estimates. He argued requiring them to pay half would slow the process.
The Council approved the resolution 12-3, with 1st District Alderman Jeff Coe, 10th District Alderman Carrie Glenn and 14th District Alderman Jason Meekma voting in opposition. Coe, whose district includes the Downtown area, did not give a reason for his "no" vote.
Once the preliminary designs and cost estimates are complete, they will go before the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.