RACINE — The City Council will hear a proposed amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinances that would add “gender identity” to the list of categories protected from discrimination in housing, employment and city services.
The proposal, from Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District, went before the Finance and Personnel Committee on Tuesday, where it was amended before being forwarded to the council with a recommendation for approval.
Adding gender identity
Chapter 62, section 27 of the city’s ordinances assures, “equal opportunities and fair housing to all citizens of the city, regardless of age, sex, race, color, veteran’s status, disabled veteran’s status, religion, disability or disabilities, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, familial status, lawful source of income, or economic status, and to that end to prohibit discrimination based on these factors.”
City Attorney Scott Letteney said “sexual orientation” was already included in the ordinance when, in 2010, his office was directed by the council to add “disabled veterans status.” The Journal Times’ records show “sexual orientation” has been included in the ordinance at least as far back as 2002.
During the public comment segment of the meeting, Lemke said that as an alderman and a member of the LGBTQ community, she’s seen a need to extend anti-discrimination protections on the basis of gender identity.
“There are groups of people in the City of Racine who face challenges that many of us do not with respect to housing, employment, that kind of thing, just because of who they are and who they were born as,” said Lemke. “I brought this forward in order to assure that they also have a voice and equal opportunity to participate in our community.”
Five people came to the meeting to protest the addition of gender identity on the basis of their religious beliefs.
“Just because you are lawmakers, you have no right to make laws that supersede God’s commandments,” said Chuck Collins from Kenosha. “This law is a bad law. It is an abomination before the Lord.”
Some voiced concerns that the ordinance would result in sexual assault in restrooms.
“There is nothing in the ordinance that would allow someone to go into the bathroom not of their gender and assault anyone else,” said Letteney.
During the discussion, Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District asked Scott Letteney how such an ordinance would affect religious communities, since a part of the anti-discrimination law also applies to religion. Letteney said that he did not know what would happen in such a hypothetical situation.
No requirements for AAHRC
The original form of the proposal would require the Affirmative Action and Human Right Commission to include one member of the LGBTQ community and one person who has a disability. AAHRC members are appointed by the Mayor.
The AAHRC is required to have a majority of members be either women or ethnic or racial minorities.
Alderman Terry McCarthy, 9th District, objected to that requirement because it prioritized members of the LGBTQ and disabled communities over the other categories. The committee agreed to remove that requirement from the proposal.
The proposal would also adds definitions for terms such as bisexual, gay, gender identity, lesbian, LGBTQ, queer, questioning, sexual orientation and transgender to the ordinance.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at City Hall, Room 205. As of Wednesday, no agenda had been published.
Wonderful.....will this help your miserable unemployment rate of 5%? Highest in the state. Good thing you tackle the important stuff. Once again, this just shows Detroit is head and shoulders above Racine.
