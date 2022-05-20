Another leading Racine County Republican endorses GOP AG candidate Toney

Racine County's top Republicans have continued throwing their support behind Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney seeking the GOP nomination to unseat incumbent Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat.

On Thursday, District Attorney Patricia Hanson endorsed Toney.

Previous local endorsements for Toney include Sheriff Christopher Schmaling; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, who is a retired Racine Police officer; County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Clerk of Circuit Court Sam Christensen. The Racine Police Association union has also endorsed Toney.

Toney's campaign said that Hanson was the 100th law enforcement official to endorse him.

In a statement, Hanson said: "I’m honored and excited to endorse Eric Toney for attorney general. He’s a proven, tough-on-crime prosecutor who’ll work with local law enforcement to clean up the mess Josh Kaul has made at the Department of Justice. Crime in Wisconsin is surging, and we do not have time for on-the-job training. He’s the only candidate who has managed a team of prosecutors and utilized the resources of the DOJ to keep our communities safe. Eric Toney will make an excellent ‘top cop’ for Wisconsin."

In a statement, Toney criticized what he called the "woke, soft-on-crime policies" of Kaul.

Primary

The primary campaign between Toney and his Republican opponent, Adam Jarchow, has grown increasingly fiery.

Friday morning, Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel reported that Toney had said, in a 2021 letter, he voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 — a report Toney did not deny.

In response, Jarchow issued a statement Friday morning: "I was a Trump delegate at the 2016 convention and proudly voted for him against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. As Attorney General, I’ll take my track record as a conservative fighter who backs the badge, and enact reforms at the Department of Justice to make our communities safe and our elections secure."

In a Thursday statement, Toney criticized Jarchow, who had described the Capitol Police in Madison as a "bozo operation" when Jarchow was in the state Legislature. In that same statement, Toney claimed that "our current attorney general (Kaul) has turned his back on law enforcement to appease the woke mob."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.