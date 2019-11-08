Alderman Tracey Larrin resigns, cites health issues and job responsibilities

“I do not believe it is fair to the Council as a whole, to the committees on which I serve, or to my constituents who rely on me to represent them, for me to continue to remain in office if I can’t fulfill my obligations as an alderman,” Larrin wrote in her resignation letter. “I also want to thank the residents of the 4th District for allowing me to represent them on the Common Council. They placed their trust in me to advocate for our neighborhoods and the issues we face day in and day out. I am both grateful and honored to have served them these past several years.”