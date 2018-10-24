RACINE — A City of Racine alderman has asked the city’s finance department to look into divesting with Wells Fargo in response to the bank’s malfeasance.
Alderman Terry McCarthy of the 9th District, who serves as the vice chair of the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee, made the suggestion during a routine review of the city’s public depositories, which includes Wells Fargo & Co.
Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer estimated the city has one business account with Wells Fargo with approximately $2 million in it.
The committee, during Monday’s meeting, submitted the other depositories to the council with a recommendation of approval. The committee also voted in favor of creating a new communication from McCarthy that would start the process of closing the current Wells Fargo account and bar the bank from being an approved public depository for the city.
Bank’s troubles continue
Wells Fargo has been in hot water since 2016 when the bank acknowledged it had pressured employees to create accounts without an account holder’s knowledge. Former employees also alleged the bank had retaliated when they raised concerns about the practice.
The practice was first reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2013.
Since February the bank has been operating under an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve of $1.95 trillion which Chief Executive Timothy Sloan told investors would probably continue to be in place through 2019.
A few months later, the bank was hit with a $1 billion fine by federal regulators and reached a $480 million settlement with shareholders.
However, fresh outrage has cropped up this year as well. In May, the Los Angeles Times reported the bank had improperly altered business clients’ documents.
In August, the bank revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that a mortgage error had contributed to over 600 people losing their homes to foreclosure. The next month, Sloan announced the company would cut its workforce by 5 to 10 percent over the next three years.
