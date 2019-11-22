Ajax incentives approved; affordable apartments projected to be completed next year

RACINE — The city has approved a development agreement with incentives for the estimated $30 million housing project at the former Ajax industrial site in the 1500 block of Clark Street in Uptown.
The plan is to build two new four-story apartment buildings, a market-rate building consisting of 87 apartments and an “affordable” (partially funded by low-income housing tax credits) development consisting of 54 apartments.
What’s the deal?
On Tuesday, the City Council approved a developer incentive agreement which includes:
- $1 million site remediation and parking incentive, $500,000 from the 2019 Intergovernmental Revenue fund and $500,000 from the 2020 IG fund.
- A developer-funded “pay-as-you-go” tax incremental district development incentive not to exceed $3 million paid out as 90% of all tax increments attributable to the market-rate portion of the project from 2020 to 2031.
- A $900,000 loan from the city to Cardinal, secured by a Cardinal Capital Corporate Guaranty as well as a subordinated lien against the property. The city received the loan on behalf of Cardinal from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to close the funding gap for the project and grant Cardinal access to an interest rate below 4% according to City Administrator Jim Palenick. Cardinal will pay debt service on the loan monthly.
- The city will provide Cardinal a $600,000, 20-year, 1% interest community development block grant multi-family housing loan for the affordable housing part of the project.
- The city will make and fund any necessary upgrades to water transmission mains within Clark Street to serve the project at an estimated cost of $275,000.
- The city will waive residential equivalent connection fees, an estimated cost of $50,500.
- The city agrees to assist Cardinal with acquiring additional grant funding or low interest loan funding for the cost of remediation and demolition of the site.
In exchange, Cardinal has agreed to:
- A minimum investment of $21 million in hard construction costs on the site.
- Commitment to the Racine Works program
- To meet Enterprise Green Communities and Green Certification criteria, including providing electric vehicle charging stations.
- A $12 million minimum increment guaranty to the increased property assessment is set to begin in 2022 and continue through the termination of the TID.
- Lease the new COP house to the Racine Police Department for $10 a month during the 11-year life of the TID.
You have free articles remaining.
Cost and timeline
Erich Schwenker, president of West Allis-based Cardinal Capital, told The Journal Times last week that affordable units will be pegged to income and range from $700 to $900 per month. The market-rate units will range from $1,500 to $1,700 or $1,800.
Cardinal has also bought the adjacent former Pabst pub at the northwest corner of 16th and Clark streets from a private party. The developer plans to restore the historic building and use it for an on-site management office for the apartments, a community room and a new Racine Police Department community oriented policing, or COP, house.
The affordable-rents portion must be built and finished in 2020 to qualify for the housing tax credits Cardinal is set to receive from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. Schwenker said they plan to finish the market-rate units sometimes in 2021.
In other news
On Tuesday, the City Council also approved:
- A City of Racine bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
- A plan to continue pursuing a partnership with We Energies’ Solar Now program to establish a 600 kilowatt solar array at Olsen Prairie Park.
- A motion to take the $65,000 to fully fund the Racine Zoo at 2019 levels from hotel room tax funds instead of the contingency fund.