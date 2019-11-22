Ajax incentives approved; affordable apartments projected to be completed next year

In exchange, Cardinal has agreed to:

A minimum investment of $21 million in hard construction costs on the site.

Commitment to the Racine Works program

To meet Enterprise Green Communities and Green Certification criteria, including providing electric vehicle charging stations.

A $12 million minimum increment guaranty to the increased property assessment is set to begin in 2022 and continue through the termination of the TID.

Lease the new COP house to the Racine Police Department for $10 a month during the 11-year life of the TID.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cost and timeline

Erich Schwenker, president of West Allis-based Cardinal Capital, told The Journal Times last week that affordable units will be pegged to income and range from $700 to $900 per month. The market-rate units will range from $1,500 to $1,700 or $1,800.

Cardinal has also bought the adjacent former Pabst pub at the northwest corner of 16th and Clark streets from a private party. The developer plans to restore the historic building and use it for an on-site management office for the apartments, a community room and a new Racine Police Department community oriented policing, or COP, house.