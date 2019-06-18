RACINE — With an agreement with the city in hand, Amigos de Cesar Chavez Center plan to work with the city Parks Department to turn the center into not only a resource for the neighborhood at large, but also a center of programming and culture for Racine's Latino community.
The memorandum of understanding, which was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, states that its goal is to, "revitalize interest in the Cesar Chavez Community Center, to encourage use of the facilities by the community, to provide valuable resources to (the) Latino community within the City of Racine and to provide cultural diversity in an inclusive manner."
Mario Martinez, who founded the ACCC in 2016, said that when the Racine location of the Spanish Center of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties, formerly located at 720 17th St., closed in 1995, it left a gap in the community.
"We are the largest minority group here and we think this piece might be the catalyst for any future endeavors," said Martinez.
At the city's Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services meeting on Thursday, Parks Director Tom Molbeck said the partnership also benefits his department because it provides stability. Molbeck said that when his department teams up with outside groups, "we're looking for sustainability," meaning a long-term, committed partnership.
The MOU does not give ACCC exclusive access to the Chavez Center. 2221 Douglas Ave., and the organization will still have to raise its own funds for programming. But Martinez said the collaboration will give the organization stability and legitimacy as it moves forward on some pretty ambitious plans.
Moving forward
ACCC has held multiple networking, outreach and cultural programs at the Chavez Center. Recently they have launched one for young people where kids can learn in Spanish how to play a musical instrument.
Now that they have officially partnered with the city, ACCC officials are planning on moving forward with a program to address needs on several fronts.
Martinez said they hope to partner with the United Community Center in Milwaukee to launch a program where the two entities would bid on tax-foreclosed properties for housing projects. The construction or repair of the properties would be used for training people to work in construction.
Martinez said he also hopes the collaboration will allow ACCC to highlight the arts, music and culture of the Spanish-speaking world. Once the reconstruction of the Chavez Center entrance is completed, Martinez said they plan to install murals and other arts projects.
"Our hopes are that we would be able to showcase and hopefully get the city to see all our community has to offer," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.