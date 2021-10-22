After shoreline erosion repair forced pause, concrete road repair expected to return in Racine in 2022

RACINE — There aren’t any major capital projects in Mayor Cory Mason's proposed 2022 budget. Even as the budget likely will be edited a bit by the City Council, the addition of major projects is almost certainly not going to happen.

One “project” would be the effective return of concrete street paving. This past year, that was pretty much abandoned since the city's planned $2.9 million budget for road work was diverted to shoreline restoration after January 2021’s once-in-a-century storm decimated the lakefront.

In 2022, Mason said $2.9 million will once again be used for road repairs.

Mason called his proposed 2022 budget a “relatively flat budget.”

As for infrastructure needs, the key word is “deferred.” Mason used the word several times Tuesday.

The city owns almost 70 buildings, the average age of which is 65, and there is approximately $100 million in deferred maintenance needed on them, according to the mayor’s budget address.