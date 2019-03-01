RACINE — The Mayor’s Office has proposed that the city reverse course with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services fees for 2019.
Mayor Cory Mason said he plans to submit a proposal at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to keep the Parks Department’s 2019 fees the same as its 2018 fees after his staff found that the new fees were never approved by the City Council.
After organizers of the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest learned that their rental fees for using Pershing Park would double for 2019, the organization requested that the City Council waive the set-up and take-down fee. But the Finance and Personnel Committee voted Monday to recommend that the full council deny the request.
After the meeting, the mayor’s staff checked the minutes from last fall’s budget hearings and found that Park Director Tom Molbeck did not submit a fee schedule for 2019 for City Council approval.
“Out of a sense of fairness and transparency for everybody, I think it’s really important that if (the Parks Department) wants to make those changes, those are really changes that the council should approve, ideally through the budget,” said Mason.
Salmon-A-Rama Chairman Jim LaFortune on Thursday said the city shouldn’t be given too much credit for changing course, which he said happened because Salmon-A-Rama and the Christmas Coalition, which sponsors a Nativity in Monument Square every year, spoke up about the fee increase.
“This isn’t a proposal that says, ‘Let’s make this right.’ It’s a proposal that says, ‘Let’s go back and cover our tracks,’” said LaFortune. “I’m very happy to see that the Common Council is going to do the right thing and reverse this after Tom Molbeck raised the fees without the Common Council’s approval.”
A potential decrease in revenue for the Parks Department will not affect any of the department’s plans for 2019 according to the Mayor’s Office. Plans for beer gardens, dog parks as well as the day-to-day services and maintenance will still proceed as planned, Mason’s staff said.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
OK folks, took a quick look at the citys proposed 2019 budget as posted on the website. Here is the line item revenue from the Parks and Rec budget - specifically; fees.
Charges for Services
279,934 - 2016
335,210 - 2017
177,548
335,210 - 2018
385,410 - 2019
Seems to me that there is a 40,000 budgeted increase from 2018-2019. And they're telling us it wasn't approved? Give me a break!
Actually this budget is pretty easy to read. Folks, take a look. Lots of increases in expenses across most departments. Not much increase in revenue to match. How is Racine bankrolling this?
Always thought it would be interesting to break out the numbers to reflect per-capita and then compare with other communities. Parks and Rec for example. As far as how things get bankrolled Racine or the County for example--- both have revenue going in a multitude of different "co-operative" agreements. Doubt anyone has the time or inclination to follow much of what is spent and where the funds actually ended up.
Has anyone asked Mr. Molbeck how much was returned back to the park and recreation department from the flop that was Rock the Harbor? No mention anywhere, nothing reported, no hoopla.... my guess is the city received nothing. May not have been Molbecks fault but someone should be asking these questions. That event was to line the pockets of Route 20.. nothing more.
I would conjecture a "liar, liar, pants on fire" to Masons statement. The original article as quoted states "during the city BUDGET discussion LAST FALL, Mayor Cory Mason and other department heads said they had transferred some operation costs to fees in order to help keep down the tax levy....Mason said on Monday the resources have to come from somewhere".
Sounds like Mason knew about it, sounds like it was brought up at budget time. Why would the new fees be posted on the city's website if they weren't approved?
Mason, in his short stint as Mayor is proving he is one slick fellow, unfortunately for him, some folks have memories. Hopefully, those numbers will increase.
What a joke.
Mason and transparency in the same sentence........... how falsely true
Really, like they all did not do this together... This is just a political strategic ploy...a feeling out of trying to get away with jacking up fees and then seeing if someone complains and then having a way out.....believe me they all intended to get away with this...They are all together...What a corrupt group...Racine is just a MOB ...dirty gov't and so many play the game...so many know and they let it go on... Time for some sunshine don't you all think... They will just find other ways to jack up fees and taxes....Mason already knows he is jacking up property taxes again!! Just ask him JT...ask ..
This is extremely disturbing on the part of Molbeck. I am curious what else he has slipped into the parks without approval from council? I think the best interest of the City is to send him packing and bring in a competent individual to run the parks. The parks are meant to cater to the tax paying citizens and not extra spending money. I take my hat off and salute Salmon Unlimited for pushing back and getting the job done even after being thrown to the wolves at Festival Hall. I hope you all now petition to get rid of Molbeck and better the City.
Good. Maybe Parks / Molbeck can fire all part time employees and have the Full time workers actually work full time. That will save money. Noone will notice the smaller work force. Just like noone notice when RFD closed a house.
"his staff found that the new fees were never approved by the City Council."
Mayor Coryuption in his short stint as mayor already has an extensive history of circumventing the common council. Did the Mayor's staff check to see if Mason
got approval for the secret police survey he commissioned in a most deviant way to avoid the scrutiny of the council approval ? That's a convenient $118,000 and counting that the common council never saw coming. Mayor Mason in his short stint as mayor has an extensive history of circumventing the common council. Coryuption - the Racine phenomenon of secret surveys, secret meetings, secret government and secret courts. End the plague of Coryuption on April 2nd. and vote him out of office.
Again, more great things going on under the new Mayor. Thanks Again and Happy Friday!
Now will someone realize that Molbeck isn't very bright?? I think his last name in city employment has served him well and created opportunities that otherwise would not have existed.
"created opportunities that otherwise would not have existed." Sounds interesting.
