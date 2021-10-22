After 2021's drownings, Zoo Beach likely to finally get lifeguards next summer

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

RACINE — The City of Racine will likely have six more lifeguards on its beaches next summer. For the first time in recent memory, Zoo Beach will be staffed by lifeguards rather than only adjacent North Beach.

The line between North Beach and Zoo Beach is pretty much indistinguishable. The waters off of Zoo Beach are much more dangerous to swim in since they are bordered to the south by the rocky pier that is prone to developing riptides.

In 2021, five people, including three children (ages 10, 14 and 17) have died in Lake Michigan. The first adult who died, 40-year-old Thomas J. Walker of Missouri, perished after entering the water near Zoo Beach’s pier to save the lives of two children, his relatives, who were struggling in the waves.

