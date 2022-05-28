A meeting of the minds: New council to unite Racine County leaders meets for the first time

STURTEVANT — Community elected leaders from around Racine County met Thursday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, to attend the first meeting of the Racine County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave gathered a group of more than a dozen elected officials from around Racine County, from Waterford Village President Don Houston to Racine Mayor Cory Mason, as well as Elmwood Park Village President Ernie Rossi, Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs and Town of Norway Chair Jean Jacobson.

“This is not Racine County's council. This is not Jonathan Delagrave’s council,” said Delagrave, urging the community leaders to take charge of RCICC when the time came, using it as a powerful tool to build unity and strengthen the bonds between municipalities.

Delagrave’s hope for the council over time is to become a collective for lobbying, banding together, and supporting each other with issues that impact them all. Delagrave will serve as chair of the RCICC for the first two meetings, and then step down. The role of chair will then go to Village Union Grove President Steve Wicklund.

The council aims for unity between the leaders. For something to work, Delagrave urged the council to all be on the same page with one another.

The council is set to meet on the third Thursday of January, March, May, August and November. While the August meeting is set to have the RCICC return to the iMET Center, all subsequent meetings will take place in different meeting places around Racine County as suggested by Town Chair of Norway, and newly appointed RCICC treasurer, Jean Jacobson.

Thursday's meeting was mainly structural, setting up the main focus and institutional functions of the council.

The members voted in favor of not amending any of the presented bylaws, which had been largely copied from the by-laws of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Council in Milwaukee County.

An amount of time was also spent discussing issues that impact several communities, such as proposing that more of the county's sales tax should go toward fire services and working on levy limits imposed by the state that limit all Wisconsin municipalities' ability to control their own tax revenue.

Another topic that was hoped to be discussed by many of the elected officials was the taxing of residents who rent out properties on the Airbnb vacation rental platform.

There has also been pressure in recent years for more of Racine County's fire departments to consolidate, which the council could facilitate.

Delagrave encouraged the elected officials of each municipality and their administrators to attend each meeting.

The topic of meeting dues was discussed, but not cemented Thursday. Delagrave suggested a figure of $200 per municipality a year, but understood elected officials would have to discuss it with their respective governments first. Funds going into the council will possibly be used to find host guest speakers or possibly hire lobbyists.

Meetings will be open to the public unless otherwise specified ahead of time, but the chair will decide if oral comments from the public will be allowed at each meeting. If oral comments are not allowed, the chair will accept written comments in their place.

