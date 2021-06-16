 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 LGBTQ rights-related bills proposed in Wisconsin today; here's what they entail
0 Comments
topical alert top story
PROPOSED IN PRIDE MONTH

6 LGBTQ rights-related bills proposed in Wisconsin today; here's what they entail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Problems for Pride Month

Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation March 15 in Helena, Mont.

 THOM BRIDGE, INDEPENDENT RECORD VIA AP

MADISON — In the middle of Pride Month, the Wisconsin LGBTQ Caucus announced a set of bills Wednesday as part of its 2021 Equality Agenda focused on LGBTQ rights.

Basic LGBTQIA+ Terms to Learn in Honor of Pride Month. Every June, people around the world come together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. The Stonewall Uprising, which occurred in Manhattan, was a tipping point for the United States’ Gay Liberation Movement. . In honor of this year's Pride Month, here are some basic LGBTQIA+ terms to learn. . (L)GBTQIA, Lesbian, Women who are predominantly attracted to other women. L(G)BTQIA, Gay, People who are attracted to other people of the same gender. . LG(B)TQIA, Bisexual, People who aren't exclusively attracted to people of one particular gender. LGB(T)QIA, Transgender, People who identify differently from the sex assigned to them at birth. LGBT(Q)IA, Queer, An umbrella term for the whole community. LGBTQ(I)A, Intersex, People born with sexual anatomy outside of the strict gender binary. LGBTQI(A), Asexual, People that experience little to no sexual attraction toward other people. . Ally, Someone who is actively supportive of LGBTQIA+ people. Coming Out, The process through which a person acknowledges, accepts and shares their sexual orientation or gender identity with others. . Pansexual, A person who experiences emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to people of any gender. . Non-binary, A person who doesn't exclusively identify with the male or female gender. Gender Identity, How a person perceives and identifies themself. This can be the same or different from the sex they were assigned at birth. . Gender Binary, Considered an outdated system by many, gender is assigned to two strict categories: male or female. . Gender Dysphoria, Significant distress that is caused when a person's gender identity doesn't align with their assigned birth gender. . Gender Expression, The external appearance of one's gender identity which may or may not conform to socially-defined norms. . Gender-fluid, A person who has a fluid or unfixed gender identity

The 2021 Equality Agenda is a bipartisan bill package that concentrates on ensuring the safety and acceptance of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, the cohort announced. The package consists of six bills that would:

Ban conversion therapy

  • statewide.
  • Prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s gender identity or expression.
  • Eliminate the gay and transgender “panic” defense, which is defined by the LGBT Bar as “a legal strategy that asks a jury to find that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity/expression is to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction, including murder. It is not a free-standing defense to criminal liability, but rather a legal tactic used to bolster other defenses.”
  • Create a transgender equality task force.
  • Update Wisconsin’s existing statutes and constitution to recognize marriage equality, even though the
U.S. Supreme Court approved same-sex marriage in 2015
  • .

The package also contains four joint resolutions that aim to acknowledge June 2021 as LGBTQ Pride Month, proclaim March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility, recognize the Stonewall Uprising’s 52nd anniversary and proclaim Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Rep. Greta Neubauer

Neubauer

“We can and must make WI a place where all of us can thrive — these bills will help to pave the way! #PrideMonth2021 #EqualityAgenda,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat who identifies as queer, said in a tweet Wednesday.

Simultaneous debate

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, the day the agenda was presented, the Assembly voted along party lines (all Republicans for, all Democrats against) to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin. Republicans argued that the bill were based on science to ensure competition in athletics, while Democrats lambasted them as discriminatory.

Should the Senate follow the Assembly’s lead and pass the bills, Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto them.

LGBTQ groups, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, the State Bar of Wisconsin, Wisconsin School Social Workers Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association are among those who oppose the Republican-sponsored bills, two of many similar bills proposed in several states this year. The only lobbying organization that has said it is in favor of the bills is the Wisconsin Catholic Conference.

“The anti-trans bills in the Assembly today are blatantly discriminatory. They reinforce false narratives & make life harder for our trans youth,” Neubauer tweeted after the vote.

“To our trans youth listening today: You’re seen, heard, & loved. You deserve better, & we’ll keep fighting for better with you.”

The WIAA already has a policy in place for this rare scenario. It states that a male-to-female “student must have one calendar year of medically documented testosterone suppression therapy to be eligible to participate on a female team.”

Proposal

Members of the LGBTQ Caucus of the Wisconsin State Legislature include Neubauer, Rep. Marisabel Cabrera, Sen. Tim Carpenter, Rep. Lee Snodgrass and Rep. Mark Spreitzer. All are Democrats.

The caucus released a statement Wednesday saying, “This package highlights the continued importance of equality for LGBTQ people in our state. We are grateful for the partnership of our allies in the legislature, and thank the members of the LGBTQ community who joined our press conference and Day of Action today to share their stories about the importance and necessity of the 2021 Equality Agenda.”

Snodgrass said she wants to ensure that all Wisconsinites are all able to achieve equality and community with these new bills based.

“I want people to know there’s proactivity in the Democratic legislature,” stated Snodgrass. “We want to make a difference for equality of all Wisconsinites.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism
Government and Politics

Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism

A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children's museum's mask policy, which required proof of vaccination for those over age 5 to go unmasked inside the museum, to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage and calls for an apology.

On June 4, Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post by the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy. The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.

“The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please," Sortwell posted on Facebook, a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Sortwell said "I absolutely stand by my statement. Do you know why? Because let's look at the actual literal history lesson here of what the Nazis indeed did: They started off by getting people's records. They collected records for people, and if you couldn't provide proper records to prove that you were not a 'filthy Jew' as they put them — keep in mind that another part of Nazi propaganda was that these people were diseased, disease spreaders ... And if you couldn't do it (provide documentation) then all of a sudden you had to put on something that declared to the world, declared to the German people, you were somehow subservient, somehow not as good."

Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators, noted that just over a month ago the Legislature voted unanimously to require education about the Holocaust in Wisconsin schools.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents continue to rise, hyperbolic rhetoric by Republican elected officials about the Holocaust needs to end now,” Subeck said. “These types of statements pile onto ever increasing antisemitic incidents in our state, and continue to create divisions in an already ultra-divided country.”

+7
Local school, nonprofit leaders say state's $4.4 billion windfall could be transformative if not used for tax breaks
Government and Politics

Local school, nonprofit leaders say state's $4.4 billion windfall could be transformative if not used for tax breaks

  • 7 min to read

Schools could more adequately fund special education programs, pay teachers better, improve mental health services and undo budget losses from over the past 20 years. Nonprofit leaders say more grant money could help fill gaps in communities, particularly in overlooked areas like hygiene needs or lead pipe replacement. A local nun involved in social justice is hoping for the expansion of low-income housing in Racine by repurposing an iconic empty building, providing a stable stepping stone for local low-income households on the path to home ownership.

Wisconsinites who work with some of the state’s most vulnerable people have a lot of ideas of how they could help others. But it’s questionable at best whether they will directly see any of the surprise $4.4 billion the State of Wisconsin is expecting extra from tax collections.

The Republicans who hold majorities in the Legislature will likely use most or all of that extra $4.4 billion to create property and income tax breaks.

“Now with this new money that's coming in,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Rochester Republican who is the effective leader of the state Legislature, said a Thursday interview, “I think it's just a testament to the good work that we've been doing over the past year, and the fact that we've been good stewards of taxpayer dollars. So, knowing that, I look and say if we had more money than we needed before the $4.4 billion came in, I would be focused on making sure the vast majority of it — hopefully all of it — is returned back to the families, the taxpayers that paid it to us in a way that was more that we need it.”

Vos said he is "open to other suggestions,” for how the money can be used. But, he concluded, “I am presuming that we would do cuts in property taxes, cuts in income taxes ... The only thing I'm not open to is using it to grow the size of government.”

Republicans, including Vos, have argued that the state now has more money than it needs, and so they want to indirectly give that money back to taxpayers through tax cuts.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow
Government and Politics

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason. The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.

+6
Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event
Government and Politics

Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event

  • 3 min to read

At least 50 Poor People’s Campaign demonstrations were held across more than 40 states Monday, coinciding with the one on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse. The goal is “building a movement to end poverty" and reforming the existing “economic system that does not ensure people can meet their basic needs,” one organizer said.

Steil 'disappointed' after Keystone XL pipeline expansion plan is dropped
Government and Politics

Steil 'disappointed' after Keystone XL pipeline expansion plan is dropped

The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline pulled the plug on the contentious project Wednesday after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

“President Biden’s decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline killed hundreds of Wisconsin jobs and thousands of jobs overall," U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said in a statement Thursday; Steil, whose district includes all of Racine County, had been one of the primary critics of Biden's move to cancel the pipeline's permit. "The construction company has unfortunately made clear what we feared — these jobs are not coming back. I am disappointed that Biden did not reverse his decision which laid off workers, is making us more dependent on Russian and Middle Eastern oil, and is driving up gas prices at home. The consequences of Biden rejecting private sector infrastructure investment will be felt for years.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News