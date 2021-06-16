6 LGBTQ rights-related bills proposed in Wisconsin today; here's what they entail

MADISON — In the middle of Pride Month, the Wisconsin LGBTQ Caucus announced a set of bills Wednesday as part of its 2021 Equality Agenda focused on LGBTQ rights.
The 2021 Equality Agenda is a bipartisan bill package that concentrates on ensuring the safety and acceptance of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, the cohort announced. The package consists of six bills that would:
- Prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s gender identity or expression.
- Eliminate the gay and transgender “panic” defense, which is defined by the LGBT Bar as “a legal strategy that asks a jury to find that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity/expression is to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction, including murder. It is not a free-standing defense to criminal liability, but rather a legal tactic used to bolster other defenses.”
- Create a transgender equality task force.
- Update Wisconsin’s existing statutes and constitution to recognize marriage equality, even though the
The package also contains four joint resolutions that aim to acknowledge June 2021 as LGBTQ Pride Month, proclaim March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility, recognize the Stonewall Uprising’s 52nd anniversary and proclaim Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“We can and must make WI a place where all of us can thrive — these bills will help to pave the way! #PrideMonth2021 #EqualityAgenda,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat who identifies as queer, said in a tweet Wednesday.
Simultaneous debate
On Wednesday, the day the agenda was presented, the Assembly voted along party lines (all Republicans for, all Democrats against) to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin. Republicans argued that the bill were based on science to ensure competition in athletics, while Democrats lambasted them as discriminatory.
Should the Senate follow the Assembly’s lead and pass the bills, Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto them.
LGBTQ groups, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, the State Bar of Wisconsin, Wisconsin School Social Workers Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association are among those who oppose the Republican-sponsored bills, two of many similar bills proposed in several states this year. The only lobbying organization that has said it is in favor of the bills is the Wisconsin Catholic Conference.
“The anti-trans bills in the Assembly today are blatantly discriminatory. They reinforce false narratives & make life harder for our trans youth,” Neubauer tweeted after the vote.
“To our trans youth listening today: You’re seen, heard, & loved. You deserve better, & we’ll keep fighting for better with you.”
The WIAA already has a policy in place for this rare scenario. It states that a male-to-female “student must have one calendar year of medically documented testosterone suppression therapy to be eligible to participate on a female team.”
Proposal
Members of the LGBTQ Caucus of the Wisconsin State Legislature include Neubauer, Rep. Marisabel Cabrera, Sen. Tim Carpenter, Rep. Lee Snodgrass and Rep. Mark Spreitzer. All are Democrats.
The caucus released a statement Wednesday saying, “This package highlights the continued importance of equality for LGBTQ people in our state. We are grateful for the partnership of our allies in the legislature, and thank the members of the LGBTQ community who joined our press conference and Day of Action today to share their stories about the importance and necessity of the 2021 Equality Agenda.”
Snodgrass said she wants to ensure that all Wisconsinites are all able to achieve equality and community with these new bills based.
“I want people to know there’s proactivity in the Democratic legislature,” stated Snodgrass. “We want to make a difference for equality of all Wisconsinites.”
