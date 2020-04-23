3rd District Alderman John Tate II elected Racine City Council president

RACINE — Alderman John Tate II, who has represented Racine’s 3rd District for three years, was elected City Council president on Tuesday.
In his speech accepting the nomination, Tate stated that one of his goals when first elected to his seat is to not only represent the 3rd District but to, “re-orient the Common Council to doing the work that a governing body is required to do to create policy and to not only look at the situation we’re facing today but to prepare for the situations we’re facing tomorrow.”
“I look forward to creating a collaborative environment where everyone can be heard and we can focus on the real issues — not pettiness or getting too granular, into the weeds with things that ultimately are for city staff to manage — but for us to take that 10,000, 30,000-feet level and say, ‘Where is the City of Racine right now? Where are we trying to go? And what policies can we institute to get us there?’”
Tate also acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the council will be working, with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis caused by the virus.
“The City of Racine is just starting to recover from the last financial collapse of 2008 and we’re just getting our legs under us,” said Tate. “This is one of the most challenging times we could certainly face so I’m certainly honored to have the nominations of my City Council colleagues.”
Tate was the sole nominee to accept the nomination. Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District nominated Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District, but Lemke declined. The council voted unanimously in support of Tate as Council President.
New faces, new committees
Newly elected and recently re-elected aldermen were sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting, which met virtually and was livestreamed onto Facebook Live.
The new faces on the council include Aldermen Edwin Santiago of the 4th District, Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District and Marcus West of the 8th District. Aldermen re-elected in the April 7 election are Mollie Jones of the 2nd District, Carrie Glenn of the 10th District, Henry Perez of the 12th District and Jason Meekma of the 14th District.
Mayor Cory Mason also announced his nominations for the council’s three standing committees and the Executive Committee:
Finance and Personnel Committee
Chair: Natalia Taft, 13th District
Vice Chair: Trevor Jung, 9th District
Members: Jason Meekma, Marcus West and John Tate II
Public Works and Services
Chair: Mollie Jones, 2nd District
Vice Chair: Mary Land, 10th District
Members: Jen Levy, Edwin Santiago and Henry Perez
Public Safety and Licensing
Chair: Jeff Coe, 1st District
Vice Chair: Maurice Horton, 7th District
Members: Melissa Lemke, Jeffrey Peterson and Carrie Glenn
Executive Committee
Cory Mason, John Tate II, Natalia Taft, Mollie Jones, Jeff Coe and Trevor Jung.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.