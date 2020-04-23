3rd District Alderman John Tate II elected Racine City Council president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Alderman John Tate II, who has represented Racine’s 3rd District for three years, was elected City Council president on Tuesday.

In his speech accepting the nomination, Tate stated that one of his goals when first elected to his seat is to not only represent the 3rd District but to, “re-orient the Common Council to doing the work that a governing body is required to do to create policy and to not only look at the situation we’re facing today but to prepare for the situations we’re facing tomorrow.”

“I look forward to creating a collaborative environment where everyone can be heard and we can focus on the real issues — not pettiness or getting too granular, into the weeds with things that ultimately are for city staff to manage — but for us to take that 10,000, 30,000-feet level and say, ‘Where is the City of Racine right now? Where are we trying to go? And what policies can we institute to get us there?’”

Tate also acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the council will be working, with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis caused by the virus.