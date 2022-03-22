2020 U.S. census forgot to count the Racine County Jail; appeal ongoing

RACINE — It appears the City of Racine and Racine County were undercounted in the 2020 U.S. census because census takers forgot to count the Racine County Jail.

The apparent error was caught by Racine County Board Supervisor Tom Kramer of Waterford. He was on the county’s redistricting committee and was curious about how many people were living in area incarceration facilities. When he looked at the numbers for the block where the Racine County Jail is located Downtown, it said that zero people lived there.

“We got a problem here,” he remembers thinking.

In the U.S., jail inmates and prisoners are controversially counted as residents of where they are locked up, not where their primary address is or had been.

An appeal has been filed with the Census Bureau to correct the error, Racine County officials said. City Council President John Tate II said the jail not being counted was an “oversight” by the Census Bureau.

If and when corrected, it could mean the city and county would receive slightly increased revenue when the state and federal governments — among others — distribute money based on population. However, it is too late to change voting districts already put in place locally, local public officials interviewed for this story said.

Each of the city’s 15 current aldermanic districts includes approximately 5,139 residents.

If even 100 residents are added to the City of Racine’s population, the city’s population will have gone from slightly decreasing between the 2010 and 2020 censuses to increasing. According to the initial count that didn’t include the jail, the city’s population dropped by 44 residents from 77,860 in 2010 to 77,816 in 2020, a 0.06% decrease.

The Racine County Jail has room for 876 inmates but has a current goal of reducing its population by around 250, to allow for more social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a February 2021 release from the RCSO, the average daily population of the Racine County Jail is 600, with the average length of stay 26 days. There are 150 staff, contractors and volunteers in the building daily, in addition to more than 150 Racine County deputies and support staff.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office did not reply to a request last week for the jail’s current population.

“This isn’t uncommon,” Racine County Communications Director Andrew Goetz said of mistakes in the Census that are caught and appealed. “It’s not my understanding that it’s going to have any significant impact to the county.”

Tatyana Warrick of the Wisconsin Department of Administration said in an email, “The Demographic Services Center (which is tasked with estimating and projecting Wisconsin communities’ populations) suspects there were between three to five instances where 2020 Census data may have misallocated populations, and is submitting a Count Question Resolution case to address the suspected misallocation for Racine County Jail.

“Since DSC does not have access to all the internal data that the Census Bureau has, we cannot say with 100% certainty that there were people living in the Racine County Jail on April 1, 2020; the DSC can only argue what seems more likely.”

