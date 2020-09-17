× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin small business owners are invited to register for the Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8.

This multi-day virtual conference focuses on providing Wisconsin entrepreneurs and startups with an opportunity to connect with financial and technical resource providers, learn the tools needed to start and grow a business and network with their peers.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s Conference on Small Business Development is an opportunity for new and aspiring business owners to find resources, opportunities and connections with other entrepreneurs,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development organization.

“We look forward to working with our many partners for this event in order to provide access to important knowledge, resources and relationships that support the growth of Wisconsin small businesses,” added Hughes.