RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers visited Racine on Monday to tout his budget proposal to send 20% of sales tax back to municipalities to help fund city services and public safety.

If adopted, the City of Racine would garner an additional $12 million per year under the governor’s formula. The city would receive $7 million for services, and public safety would receive more than $4 million in additional funding.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason called the proposal the “biggest investment in local services and public safety that we’ve seen in a generation.”

Evers said he promised to increase the state’s portion of shared revenue when he was elected, and that is what he intends to do.

According to the governor, in the last decade the cost of public safety has risen 16% but the state’s contribution decreased by 9%.

Tour

Racine Fire Department Chief Steve Hansen and Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson gave the governor a tour of the city’s public safety building at 730 Center St.

Opened in 1969, Hansen said the building was past its useful life. He pointed out the structural additions that have been made to stabilize the walls and noted the floors had to be reinforced to accommodate the heavier firetrucks.

Robinson took the governor to the basement of the police department and showed him the salt buildup from the leaks that allowed salty water to drip down, creating stalactites from the ceiling.

Evers later said of the basement that “it looks like you’re coming from a third-world country.”

Mason explained that personnel was the priority for the city with constrained finances.

“Yes, the building is in disrepair, but the first thing we have to invest in is the human beings who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” Mason said.

Nine positions at the fire department are funded through a federal SAFER grant and five at the police department are funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

“When that money runs out in a few years, it’s not at all clear to us how we will maintain that funding,” Mason said.

Mason has long advocated for additional funding for public safety through state shared revenue.

Politics

The question is whether the Republicans who control the state legislature will consider the governor’s budget proposal.

Evers introduced his proposal on Thursday and said “what we need is bipartisan help on this.”

Evers said his sense is Republicans are not opposed to the idea of increasing state shared revenue, but there may have to be some discussion about where they money comes from.

“I am encouraged that they seem to be talking about how to do this and not whether or not to do it,” Mason said.