Governor tells supporters he will 'fight like hell' to stop Republicans in November

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers brought his re-election campaign Friday to Racine and pledged to “fight like hell” to keep Republicans from retaking the state’s highest office.

Seeking a second term from voters this November, the Democratic governor met with supporters at the Racine County Democratic Party headquarters at 507 6th St.

Evers told the crowd that if Republicans take control of the governor’s office in November, they will roll back his efforts on abortion rights, voting rights and other key issues.

“We will be a different state,” he said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to fight like hell.”

With four months left until the election, the governor’s two leading would-be Republican challengers are increasingly focused on each other rather than on him.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels have exchanged words over immigration and labor in recent weeks as they compete for the Republican nomination for governor.

Evers supporter Rey Villar said Friday the suddenly hostile race on the GOP side allows the Democratic incumbent to connect with voters on his own terms.

“If your opponents are going after each other, get out of the way,” Villar said. “It gives him an opportunity to really establish what he stands for and what he’s done.”

Republican voters in the Aug. 9 primary will pick a nominee to face Evers in November.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, also is on the ballot in the GOP primary, although polls show him trailing far behind Kleefisch and Michels.

Racine County Democratic Party Chairwoman Meg Andrietsch, who welcomed Evers to the party headquarters Friday, said she senses strong enthusiasm among voters for the governor’s re-election effort.

“He’s the right guy for the right time,” Andrietsch said.

Evers, a former state school superintendent, is seeking his second term after defeating Republican incumbent Scott Walker four years ago. Walker is backing Kleefisch, while Michels is former President Donald Trump’s choice in the race.

Supporters greeted the governor Friday with applause and smiles.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason told the crowd that it has been a “rough month” with many setbacks, including the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case on abortion rights.

Noting that he himself faces a re-election campaign next spring, Mason instead urged those in attendance to focus on the governor’s race for the time being.

“If we don’t get November right,” the mayor said, “there’s a lot at stake here.”

Evers told supporters that he is committed to protecting reproductive healthcare choices in the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade ruling. He also cited his administration’s work fixing roads, expanding broadband internet service, restoring funding for schools and leading the state back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers asked voters for their support in his re-election, but he also urged them to stay engaged next spring, when voters will decide not only a Racine mayoral race but also a Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

“All of these things,” he said, “fit together.”