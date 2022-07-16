Governor tells supporters he will 'fight like hell' to stop Republicans in November

Supporters greeted the governor Friday with applause and smiles.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason told the crowd that it has been a “rough month” with many setbacks, including the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case on abortion rights.
Noting that he himself faces a re-election campaign next spring, Mason instead urged those in attendance to focus on the governor’s race for the time being.
“If we don’t get November right,” the mayor said, “there’s a lot at stake here.”
Evers told supporters that he is committed to protecting reproductive healthcare choices in the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade ruling. He also cited his administration’s work fixing roads, expanding broadband internet service, restoring funding for schools and leading the state back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers asked voters for their support in his re-election, but he also urged them to stay engaged next spring, when voters will decide not only a Racine mayoral race but also a Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
“All of these things,” he said, “fit together.”
