RACINE – Gov. Scott Walker is seeking applicants for appointment to the Racine County Circuit Court.
The new appointee will replace outgoing Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller, who will end her 26 years with the court on Nov. 26. If the new appointee chooses to run, he or she would be up for election in April 2019.
Applicants should submit the following:
• Cover letter
• Resume
• Two writing samples
• Judicial application
The judicial application can be found at walker.wi.gov. Select “Menu” at the top right of the page, “Serve WI,” “Service Applications” and “Judicial Application.”
All application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Those who apply will be sent an email confirming that the application was received, and explaining the next steps.
Potential applicants with questions about the process can email their questions to govjudicialappointments@wisconsin.gov. Those who need to speak with someone immediately, can contact Kate Wiedel at 608-266-1212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.