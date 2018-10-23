Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE – Gov. Scott Walker is seeking applicants for appointment to the Racine County Circuit Court.

The new appointee will replace outgoing Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller, who will end her 26 years with the court on Nov. 26. If the new appointee chooses to run, he or she would be up for election in April 2019.

Applicants should submit the following:

• Cover letter

• Resume

• Two writing samples

• Judicial application

The judicial application can be found at walker.wi.gov. Select “Menu” at the top right of the page, “Serve WI,” “Service Applications” and “Judicial Application.”

All application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Those who apply will be sent an email confirming that the application was received, and explaining the next steps.

Potential applicants with questions about the process can email their questions to govjudicialappointments@wisconsin.gov. Those who need to speak with someone immediately, can contact Kate Wiedel at 608-266-1212.

