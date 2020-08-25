Governor says additional National Guard troops will be in Kenosha tonight

In a statement Tuesday issued less than an hour before the additional troops were confirmed to be headed to Kenosha, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, said to Evers: "On behalf of the citizens of Kenosha and Kenosha County, we respectfully request your immediate action to bring additional resources to stop the rioting and lawless destruction that persists in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. The city is burning. Residents are heartbroken, terrified for their lives and livelihoods and city. They are literally begging and crying for help ...

"The scars of this week cannot heal until the violence stops. The rioting must end."

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said that he will help Evers bringing in federal help should the Democratic governor request it.

“The violence and destruction we witnessed the past two nights in Kenosha needs to be stopped. Public safety must be assured. If the Mayor (John Antaramian) and Governor don’t believe they have sufficient resources to do so, they need to request federal assistance immediately. I am prepared to support their request," Steil said in a Tuesday statement.