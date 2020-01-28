Governor requests FEMA storm damage assessments for Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee counties

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do a preliminary damage estimate of severe winter storm and lakeshore flooding that struck southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.

The process is the first step in determining whether Wisconsin will request a federal disaster declaration.

Evers said Tuesday the storm, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in “significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure" in southeastern Wisconsin. Doing the assessments will help determine whether communities may qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild, he said.

The governor's office said FEMA is expected to assess damage to public infrastructure next week in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a declaration of emergency on Jan. 17 as a response to the storm damage, two days after Racine Mayor Cory Mason made a similar declaration. Those declarations helped pave the way for Racine County to maybe get some federal aid to help protect its lakefront.

