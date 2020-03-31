Governor relaxes some child care rules by emergency order because of pandemic

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has given another emergency order relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, amending certain laws relating to the vital service of child care.

A statement from the governor said that several of the rules that were suspended are "good practice under regular circumstances," but needed to be temporarily lifted or amended in order to "help keep youth safe" and to decrease "the likelihood of exposure (to the novel coronavirus/COVID-19) through additional interaction between people."

The news release said that the emergency order "gives the flexibility needed to provide the safest possible care for children in out-of-home care by allowing local agencies to make decisions about when and if services are needed for an individual child. Numerous agency rules require local agencies to take certain actions during a set window of time. Due to the heightened risk of exposure caused by additional face-to-face interactions, this flexibility allows local agencies to make decisions based on the best interest of the child."

Among the changes are: