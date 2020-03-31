Governor relaxes some child care rules by emergency order because of pandemic

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has given another emergency order relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, amending certain laws relating to the vital service of child care.
A statement from the governor said that several of the rules that were suspended are "good practice under regular circumstances," but needed to be temporarily lifted or amended in order to "help keep youth safe" and to decrease "the likelihood of exposure (to the novel coronavirus/COVID-19) through additional interaction between people."
The news release said that the emergency order "gives the flexibility needed to provide the safest possible care for children in out-of-home care by allowing local agencies to make decisions about when and if services are needed for an individual child. Numerous agency rules require local agencies to take certain actions during a set window of time. Due to the heightened risk of exposure caused by additional face-to-face interactions, this flexibility allows local agencies to make decisions based on the best interest of the child."
You have free articles remaining.
Among the changes are:
- Waiving in-person training deadlines for new employees, but only for W-2 agencies
- Extending deadlines to "ensure new W-2 staff can stay on the job"
- The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) has also been given limited discretion "to make exceptions to administrative rules for licensing shelter care facilities"
- Physical exams for children being taken into child care facilities can be delayed
The governor has shown incredible leadership throughout our public health emergency,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said in a statement. “With Governor Evers’ help, DCF continues to provide services, support, and programming that helps children, families, and communities stay safe and healthy.”
In photos: Santa visits Little Saints Child Care Center
Santa visited the children at Little Saints Child Care Center, and also brought with him an elf helper. This year Santa handed out mini cupcakes for each child. The kids got to ring Santa's Sleigh Bells and he told them he rings them very loudly to tell the reindeer to come back and pick him up. This has been a tradition at Little Saints for 7 years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.