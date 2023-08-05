UNION GROVE — The hunt for a new village administrator in Union Grove is starting over, while the search in Wind Point is complete.

The Village of Wind Point offered its village administrator position to Chris Bennett on Wednesday. Bennett, who was also a finalist for the same position in Union Grove, accepted Wind Point’s offer.

Meanwhile, Union Grove village officials had narrowed their search down to two finalists — one of whom was Bennett — but ultimately decided to restart the search and solicit new applicants.

Union Grove

Village President Steve Wicklund said Union Grove needs an administrator with past experience running a village or town.

“Even though we’re a small community, we have a lot of moving parts,” Wicklund said. “We need somebody with a little bit more experience.”

Union Grove’s search came down to Bennett and Karen Kastenson, both of whom have local government experience, but neither as an administrator.

Kastenson is the city clerk in Franklin, and Bennett is the neighborhood services director in Whitewater.

Kastenson and Bennett were not aware Wednesday of Union Grove’s decision to relaunch its search for a new village administrator.

Kastenson declined to comment, while Bennett said he had no objection to the village’s handling of the situation in the administrator search.

“They’re obviously looking for something very specific,” Bennett said. “I wish them the best of luck in their search.”

Union Grove’s two finalists, who were chosen from an original field of about 20 applicants, both were interviewed behind closed doors July 24 by the Village Board.

The Village Board’s Personnel Committee then met Tuesday and decided to start over with help from McMahon Associates Inc., a municipal search consulting firm. The firm will cost about $13,000 to $15,000 for its headhunter services.

The committee’s action does not require Village Board approval.

Union Grove is looking for someone to succeed Kerry Bennett, who resigned last month after one year as village administrator. The position pays about $85,000 a year to oversee the village government’s day-to-day operations and local services.

Kerry Bennett is not related to Chris Bennett.

No timetable has been announced for the restarted search for applicants.

Union Grove Village Clerk Sara Spencer is serving as interim village administrator in the transition.

Wicklund said he is confident that Spencer and her co-workers at Village Hall can keep business functioning smoothly during the restarted administrator search.

“She’s doing a great job,” he said.

Wind Point

The Wind Point Board of Trustees voted unanimously to offer Bennett the village administrator position.

Wind Point village officials confirmed Bennett accepted the offer. He will start on Aug. 28.

In addition to working as Whitewater’s neighborhood services director, Bennett was previously a village trustee in Rochester, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Navy, and a local editor and columnist at the Journal Times.

Bennett was unable to be reached for comment regarding the Wind Point offer.

Bennett was selected out of three finalists. Kastenson was also in the running for the Wind Point position, along with Andrew Keller.

The three finalists met with community members on July 27, where they each talked about how they could improve the community and be successful in the role.

Bennett said he planned to work with the board to help them execute their vision for the community.