WATERFORD — Village and town officials are meeting Tuesday at Waterford Union High School to discuss a border deal aimed at ceasing hostilities between the two municipalities.

The meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. will be open to the public in the LGI Room at the high school, 611 W. Main St.

Members of the Waterford Village Board and Waterford Town Board will meet jointly to consider prospects for an agreement to establish boundaries and avoid annexation fights.

According to an agenda, the discussion will include types of boundary plans, the process for adopting a plan, and specific points to be included.

The two neighboring Waterfords have been feuding for years, largely over annexation issues. The town tried unsuccessfully to fortify its borders by incorporating as a new village, over the objections of the Village of Waterford.

In recent months, officials on both sides have expressed a desire to reconcile and improve relations.

The village last month presented one border deal concept that includes an agreement to share revenue, to create a blended street map and to plan future annexations jointly.

