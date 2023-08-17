MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant announced Tuesday that Anna Marie Clausen is leaving her position after 10 years as a board trustee.

“Clausen’s willingness to dedicate her time and energy to the betterment of our village is truly commendable,” Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot wrote in a statement. “Her commitment, passion, and unwavering support have made a significant impact towards the growth and development of our great community. Her presence on the Village Board will be missed, but also remembered by fellow board members and the community at large.”

Wisconsin statute states a village can appoint a replacement by a majority of the board’s members for the reminder of the position’s term or until a special election is held. A village board can also leave the position vacant until an election is held. The board cannot make an appointment via secret ballot.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board will discuss plans for Clausen’s open seat at its next meeting on Aug. 28.

