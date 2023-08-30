MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously Monday to appoint Jim Venturini as Trustee #6, filling a vacant seat formerly filled by Anna Marie Clausen.

Clausen left her trustee role in mid-August. She served the village as a trustee for nearly 10 years.

Venturini is currently a citizen member of the village's Tourism Commission and was previously the chairman of Downtown Racine Corp. He was born in Racine and has lived in both the City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant. Venturini is a graduate of St. Catherine's High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

"Jim's longstanding commitment to our village's betterment has been evident through his remarkable service on the village's Tourism Commission for numerous years," Village of Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot said in a statement. "His contributions to this commission have greatly enhanced our community's appeal and vitality. Moreover, his interactions with colleagues, stakeholders, and residents have consistently showcased his level-headedness, open-mindedness, and constructive approach to solving issues."

Venturini says he's looking into "improving what our community looks like and how it's perceived by other people, and its success," as well as giving the people who live in his community a better place to live.

"My concern is just for the betterment of the community I've lived in my whole life, and for everybody who lives here and visits here," Venturini said. "I'm a firm believer that Racine County is a diamond in the rough between two large metropolitan areas. We've seen our neighbors succeed a little more than we have, and I think Mount Pleasant really has the ability to move us forward, and I'm looking forward to be a part of that."

Venturini will be on the seat for the remainder of Clausen's term. There will be an election for the seat next April.