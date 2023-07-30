WATERFORD — Residents in the Waterford area have until Aug. 7 to apply for a vacant seat on the Racine County Board.

Anyone 18 or older who lives in County Board District 19 is eligible to apply for the position that became open when County Supervisor Tom Hincz died July 15.

The County Board will select someone to serve the remainder of Hincz’s term, which expires in April 2024.

The 21-member board meets twice a month, and supervisors also serve on committees that meet separately.

County Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,000 a year, each representing about 9,300 people.

District 19 includes the Town of Waterford, a portion of the Village of Waterford and a portion of the Village of Rochester.

Hincz, 74, of the Town of Waterford was serving his fifth term on the County Board when he died.

Anyone interested in the appointment should submit a letter, resume and notarized affidavit by 5 p.m. Aug. 7 to the Racine County clerk’s office, 730 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403. Blank affidavits are available at the clerk’s office.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and must be eligible to serve under the Wisconsin Constitution.

County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse will appoint a panel to interview applicants. Roanhouse then will choose a nominee to present to the full board for appointment.