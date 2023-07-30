WATERFORD — Residents in the Waterford area have until Aug. 7 to apply for a vacant seat on the Racine County Board.
Anyone 18 or older who lives in County Board District 19 is eligible to apply for the position that became open when County Supervisor Tom Hincz died July 15.
The County Board will select someone to serve the remainder of Hincz’s term, which expires in April 2024.
The 21-member board meets twice a month, and supervisors also serve on committees that meet separately.
County Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,000 a year, each representing about 9,300 people.
District 19 includes the Town of Waterford, a portion of the Village of Waterford and a portion of the Village of Rochester.
Hincz, 74, of the Town of Waterford was serving his fifth term on the County Board when he died.
People are also reading…
Anyone interested in the appointment should submit a letter, resume and notarized affidavit by 5 p.m. Aug. 7 to the Racine County clerk’s office, 730 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403. Blank affidavits are available at the clerk’s office.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and must be eligible to serve under the Wisconsin Constitution.
County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse will appoint a panel to interview applicants. Roanhouse then will choose a nominee to present to the full board for appointment.
Things to do in and around Racine County
Events coming up this weekend and in the coming weeks in and around Racine County.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has announced the lineup for its upcoming 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series.
This year's lineups for Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced. The concerts are free and open to the public. All concerts are from 4:30-7 p.m.
RACINE — For the 23rd consecutive year, Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine.
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is under way, bringing with it snarled traffic and sky-high parking fees — but there’s plenty of music and other goodies, too.
RACINE — The annual St. Lucy Festival is Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, on the St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave.
RACINE COUNTY — These Independence Day celebrations will be held in Racine County (and Oak Creek):
RACINE — More than 60 musicians and eight performing groups are on the schedule for the 30th season of Music & More.
RACINE — First Fridays is back this year in Downtown Racine, taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through December.
RACINE — The Racine Concert Band is celebrating its 101st season of free concerts at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will hold a Centennial Celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., is offering summer fun at its farm park. A pass includes:
BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns for its 11th year of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RACINE — Back for a sixth year, the Downtown Racine Corp. presents Bend and Brew, free outdoor yoga at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at …
RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30.
BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights through Aug. 16 in Bristol Woods County Park…
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band performs free summer concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday, through July 28, at Echo Lake Park, 589 M…
Waterford River Rhythms continues its 17th season of free concerts in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Chiwaukee Prairie Walks are offered once a month, on the first Saturday, May through September.
CALEDONIA — A moonrise drum circle is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
RACINE — The Racine HarborMarket will continue its second summer season from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth …
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will offer two musical events this summer:
WATERFORD — The Tichigan Lake Lions Club in partnership with Waterford High School will host Waterford Balloonfest from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.…
YORKVILLE — The 101st annual Racine County Fair will be held Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Dur…
MOUNT PLEASANT — The 44th annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival will return to the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St., July 28-30. This year is …
BURLINGTON — Garden enthusiasts are invited to view five gardens during the Burlington Garden Club’s 2023 Garden Tour and raffle from 10 a.m. …
RACINE — In collaboration with Real Racine, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission announces the return of Great Lakes Watercross racing at Nor…
RACINE — The 27th annual Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. M…
RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is open. Public kayak and canoe rentals will be available fr…
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host Zoorific Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays through September.
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has opened its StoryWalk trail.
KENOSHA — Starting on Sunday, June 18, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.
KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), has a new event this summer: Cars and Coffee.
KENOSHA — For the 2023 walking tour season, the Kenosha History Center will be offering three tours, each offered monthly through October.
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is getting ready to open its 101st season, with weekly concert themes through the summer.
KENOSHA — The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29.
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a free bat presentation and walk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jul…
KENOSHA — The Washington Park Velodrome opens its 96th season of bicycle racing Tuesday, May 16.
RACINE — Midway through Racine Art Museum’s first 20 years, its contemporary craft collection was identified as the largest in North America —…
KENOSHA — The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, starting May 6.
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series features three performances, on Fridays, starting June 23.
PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series summer season of weekly free concerts is underway in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.
Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:
BRIGHTON — Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre performs Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” from June 9 to Aug. 19 in 22 diff…
The Art of Cheese Festival is expected to draw foodies from around the country and include seminars, tastings, tours and a gathering of cheesemakers on East Washington Avenue.
RACINE — “Craig Matheus — A Retrospective” will be on view through July 2 at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Cen…
RACINE — “Grammar Lessons,” an exhibition of recent paintings and drawings by Lisa Englander, is on exhibit through July 15 at OS Projects, 60…
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild has released the list of plays and musicals that will make up the community theater’s 86th season.
RACINE — “Vignettes: Concentrated Views of RAM’s Collection” will be on exhibit through Aug. 19 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
RACINE — “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd,’” a new exhibit at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., is now open. It highlights the young Frank L.…
RACINE — May 13 marked the 20th anniversary of the Racine Art Museum opening its doors at 441 Main St. Throughout the year, visitors can disco…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is hosting “Kenosha Remembers, Not Forgotten” through Aug. 31.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum — known for hosting the largest contemporary craft collection in North America — has a new show on exhibit thro…
RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967.
RACINE — The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a new exhibit, "Futures Reimagined," through Aug. 5.
Event organizers are invited to submit their events to The Journal Times' free Online Calendar of Events. To submit an event, go to journaltim…
RACINE — A significant moment in American art and history is highlighted in a new exhibition at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
NewsVu: Things to do in and around Racine County
VIEW: To see a collection of things to do in and around Racine County, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.