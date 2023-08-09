WATERFORD — Village President Don Houston is among three applicants seeking appointment to fill a vacancy on the Racine County Board.

Retired businessman Greg Horeth and community activist Ed Olender, both of the Town of Waterford, also have submitted applications to represent District 19, which includes the Town of Waterford, a portion of the Village of Waterford and a portion of the Village of Rochester.

The County Board will choose one of them to serve until next April, completing the unfinished term of County Supervisor Tom Hincz, who died July 15.

Hincz, a former Town of Waterford chairman, was in his fifth term in county government.

County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse has appointed a panel to interview the applicants, after which Roanhouse will recommend an applicant to the full County Board. Serving with Roanhouse on the interview panel are Vice Chairman Tom Kramer, Finance Committee Chairman Don Trottier, County Clerk Wendy Christensen, and Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf.

Interviews have not been scheduled, but are expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Houston, 54, a former car dealership owner, has been in Village of Waterford government for 11 years, including the past five years as village president.

A resident of Racine County for more than 25 years, Houston wrote in his application that his business experience and government experience both make him qualified to serve in county government.

“This position would give me a greater opportunity to bring new ideas and to represent the greater Waterford community, expanding past village limits,” he wrote.

Horeth, 67, retired recently from the hospitality industry, where he served as an executive for hotel operator Spire Hospitality.

As a Waterford homeowner since 2013, he currently serves as chairman of the Waterford Waterway Management District. He was an unsuccessful applicant last year for a vacant seat on the Waterford Town Board.

“My desire to be considered for a position with the Racine County supervisors,” he wrote, “comes from my passion and enthusiasm to offer my experience and leadership skills and talents to support all residents in Racine County.”

Olender, 69, is a town resident for 25 years who has been an activist on local government, including advocating for improved fire and ambulance service.

Olender also spoke out for better representation in county government when Hincz went several months without attending a County Board meeting in person.

The retiree wrote in his county application that he has decades of experience working with government officials and contractors. Of his own government experience, Olender wrote: “Most of what I know and have learned has been through association, especially on a municipal level.”

County supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,000 a year.

In Photos: Union Grove's Roberts, Broncos rule Racine County golf Invitational Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf Racine County Invitational Girls Golf