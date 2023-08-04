WATERFORD — Two people have submitted applications so far for the Racine County Board vacancy in District 19.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday to seek appointment to the vacant seat created when County Supervisor Tom Hincz died on July 15.
The County Board will select someone to serve the remainder of Hincz’s term, which expires in April 2024. Supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,000 a year.
District 19 includes the Town of Waterford, a portion of the Village of Waterford and a portion of the Village of Rochester.
Anyone 18 or older who lives in the district is eligible to apply. Applicants also must be a U.S. citizen and must be eligible to serve under the Wisconsin Constitution.
Applicants must submit a letter, resume and notarized affidavit by 5 p.m. Monday to the Racine County clerk’s office, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. Blank affidavits are available at the clerk’s office.
County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse will appoint a panel to interview applicants. Roanhouse then will choose a nominee to present to the full board for appointment.
