Don't miss your chance at this beautifully updated home! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has porcelain flooring on all 3 levels. Finished basement with rec room and a 5th bedroom! An absolute gorgeous kitchen, featuring soft close shaker-style cabinets, granite counters and mosaic glass backsplash. The eat-in kitchen offers a complete stainless steel Whirlpool appliances! Relax in the large family room that overlooks the oversized private fenced yard with a brand new patio that was poured in 2022 with an almost brand new gazebo too! PLUS a storage shed that stays! The 2nd floor laundry is an absolute dream! New ROOF in 2020! Furnace and AC AND Tankless water heater installed in 2021! Close to the interstate, shopping ,restaurants and in the popular Nash Elementary School district, K-5!

