RACINE — City Council approved a settlement agreement Tuesday for a lawsuit that claimed a Racine Police Department officer used excessive force against a man who was tased during an arrest in 2014.

In March 2020, Andre Evans filed a lawsuit against RPD officer Andrew Matson, alleging the officer violated his constitutional rights.

Evans claimed the officer violated his Fourth Amendment rights by entering an apartment without a warrant, arresting him without probable cause, using excessive force and malicious prosecution.

Claims in the lawsuit

In April 2014, Matson and another officer responded to report of a burglary in progress on Lorraine Avenue. Dispatchers identified the suspect as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Black man wearing a navy blue jacket who was last seen on Jacato Drive, which is now Anthony Lane.

The officers reportedly saw Evans, who they believed matched the description of the suspect, enter an apartment building near the scene and followed him into the building.

Evans claimed he was at the residence on Jacato Lane to visit a guest staying at his mother’s apartment.

Matson claimed that when Evans saw the officers, he ran toward an apartment, tried to close the door and dropped a “dark object” — which was later identified as a fully-loaded Smith & Wesson Model 19 revolver.

Evans claimed he entered his mother’s apartment and tried to close the door, not knowing officers were outside. He said they fought for the door until he eventually let go and went into the apartment.

Evans claims he put his hands above his head and complied with what officers told him to do, but Matson said Evans faced him in a “boxer’s stance” and refused to comply.

Matson claimed he feared for his safety, so he deployed his Taser.

Evans claimed Matson used his Taser unnecessarily.

A judge ruled in 2022 that Matson was not entitled to qualified immunity for the excessive force claim because a jury could find his use of force unreasonable based on Evans’ telling of the events.

However, the judge also ruled the officers involved were protected under qualified immunity on Evans’ claims of entering an apartment without a warrant and arresting him, saying a reasonable officer could have identified Evans as the suspect and the officers were in “hot pursuit” when they entered his apartment.

The judge ruled that Evans’ claim for malicious prosecution did satisfy the elements of the claim.

RPD did not give a comment, but said Matson is still employed with the department.

The parties settled the lawsuit for $20,000, which City Council agreed to pay Tuesday.

