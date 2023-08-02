RACINE — On Monday, the City of Racine appointed its new violence prevention manager, who will run the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

John Tate II was selected to lead the office in a nationwide search. Tate grew up in Racine and served as an alderman on the Racine City Council until April 26. Before working in government, Tate worked as a youth social worker.

Tate said as the violence prevention manager, he plans to work with the community to develop policies and strategies to help reduce violence including having an open dialogue with Racine residents to develop solutions.

“The reality for a lot of policy practice and policy implementation, it can and should be trial and error. You should try something and see if it works, and if it doesn’t, don’t be afraid to try something else,” Tate said. “The goal is to solve the problem, no matter how many tries it takes, because the problem is significant and worth the effort.”

Tate said he looks forward to working with the city’s police department during its transition to a new chief and developing a shared understanding of public safety procedures and approaches for Racine.

Alex Ramirez was appointed interim chief of the Racine Police Department on July 13, after the former police chief, Maurice Robinson, announced his resignation.

“What we have been doing across the system, law enforcement, courts, city, government, has not met the moments,” Tate said. “So it’s fortuitous that we’re in a transition phase in a lot of different areas, so that we can try some different things and see if it’s more effective and produce a better result for our community.”

While the office will be working with the police department, Tate said he is going to take a public health oriented approach to public safety.

“Ultimately, everything that contributes to gun violence, if we reduce that, it will contribute to a quality of living increase for everybody in the community,” Tate said. “We want to see young people living long and healthy and fruitful lives and also having productive and developmental adult lives. Like going into careers, having children of their own and thriving in this community, as opposed to suffering and dying in this community.”

Tate’s appointment comes after a Racine County judge dismissed a case against him earlier this year regarding his role as an alder and the creation of the previously titled “Violence Interruption Coordinator” role for the City of Racine.

Tate was accused of using his public position for the benefit of his own private interests, a felony, but the motion to dismiss argued that as City Council president, Tate did not participate in making the contract for the Violence Interruption Coordinator role. It said he only voted to accept the grant funds that would allow for the role to be created.